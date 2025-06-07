Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring Hirose DF51K Series High-Performance Connectors

Montreal, Canada, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the launch of a new digital campaign showcasing the DF51K Series High-Performance Connectors from Hirose.

Engineered for versatility and reliability, the Hirose DF51K Series is designed to meet the demands of high-density mounting applications in challenging environments. With a compact, space-saving center lock and robust dual-point contact system, these connectors ensure secure, tactile mating and outstanding contact integrity.

The DF51K Series offers long-lasting performance with a clear tactile click that gives users confidence in every connection. Built-in mating prevention features help minimize connection errors, while the extended effective mating length supports high contact reliability. These connectors are also designed to accommodate potting processes for enhanced environmental protection.

Future Electronics customers can now explore the DF51K Series as a robust, compact connector solution for advanced applications requiring both precision and durability.

To learn more about Hirose’s DF51K Series, visit the dedicated landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

