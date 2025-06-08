Cisdem PDF Compressor Updated with Optimized Compression

Madelia, Minnesota, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows and Mac has released a new version recently. It aims to fix an issue and optimize the compression settings.

Cisdem PDF Compressor is a lightweight yet workable solution that can reduce PDF file size up to 90% without losing quality. It allows you to decide the size and quality of your PDFs with 3 preset compression modes. Besides, you can customize it by manually adjusting the parameters.

“This upgrade is mainly to optimize the effect after file compression.” said Edward Riley, Cisdem project manager. “It fixes the issue that the compressed file is larger than the original file. Although this problem has basically never occurred, Cisdem is committed to eliminating all possible issues and creating a satisfactory program. Users can update to this latest version to enjoy a better compression experience.”

What’s New in the Latest Version?

Optimize the compression effect andfix the issue that the output file is occasionally larger than the original file.

Save the compression settings

Main Features of Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows and Mac

1. Three Preset Compression Modes

There are 3 preset compression modes for your choice: Small File Size(best screen match and sharpest display on web sites), Medium File Size(Crisp images with the smallest file size, which are sufficient for eBooks reading on iPad or e-book readers.) and Large File Size(perfect for office publishing and high quality laser printing).

2. Custom the Compression Level

It provides a bar where you can move left or right to customize the compression level. Compared with preset compression modes, this choice is more flexible.

3. Maintain theOriginal Layouts

All PDF file compressions are done without changing the quality. So it is ideal for business users who need to save space, or anyone who hopes to reduce the size of PDF files.

4. Batch Compression

Users can easily drag-n-drop a single or multiple PDF files to the panel for compression at one time. This would highly improve efficiency when Mac users need to compress multiple PDF files.

Pricing & Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem PDF Compressor can be downloaded through Cisdem’s official website. A single license is available at $19.99; License for 2 Macs is $27.99; License for 5 Macs costs $49.99. Besides, business volume discount and education discount are offered. To get more information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/pdf-compressor.html .

About Cisdem