RPost Drops Swiss Patent Case After Swiss Post Alters IncaMail Service

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the creator of Registered Email technology, has withdrawn its motion to halt Swiss Post’s IncaMail service in Swiss Court, following a major change in the service. According to RPost CEO Zafar Khan, the legal action was prompted by Swiss Post’s claim that IncaMail could prove email delivery—an area covered by RPost patents in over 20 countries, including Switzerland. In response to the suit, Swiss Post removed all references to delivery confirmation from IncaMail receipts and formally told the court it no longer offers proof of email delivery.

This abrupt change followed RPost’s presentation of signed IncaMail receipts that contradicted Swiss Post’s initial claims. RPost views the swift modification of IncaMail as a tacit admission of infringement. However, the future of IncaMail remains uncertain. Under Swiss regulations, certified electronic delivery services must provide proof of message delivery—something Swiss Post now disavows.

