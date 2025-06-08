Decision Tactical to host American Flag retirement ceremony on National Flag Day

When: June 14 | 6-9 p.m.

Where: Decision Tactical | 430 Towne Center Cir., Sanford, FL 32771

What: Join HEROES STRONG and Decision Tactical for the 7th Annual American Flag Retirement Ceremony and Celebration—a powerful evening to honor our nation, our flag, and those who serve.

Sanford, FL, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — This free community event brings together military members, veterans, first responders, educators, medical professionals, dispatchers, and their families for an unforgettable patriotic tribute.

Witness a special flyover by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the respectful and meaningful retirement of worn American flags, while showing support for our everyday heroes.

One Blood will be on-site from 3 to 8 p.m. in honor of World Blood Donor Day offering a meaningful way for attendees to give back by donating blood. Attendees are also encouraged to wear red, white, and blue.

Flags in need of retirement can be dropped off now through June 14. For drop-off locations, click here.

For more information or to learn how to get involved, contact David Rubin – Heroes Strong at (407) 492-0524 or Kevin Laczko – Flag Ceremony Coordinator at (407) 756-3274. You can also email HeroesStrongConnect@gmail.com or HeroesStrong1@gmail.com.

For more information about the Flag Retirement Ceremony, visit https://decisiontactical.com/events/2025flag-retirement-ceremony/.

Honoring a local hero

During this event, Decision Tactical is also partnering with local nonprofits to raise funds for a new headstone for Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe of Seminole County to properly display his Medal of Honor. The effort aims to ensure that SFC Cashe’s heroism is permanently honored.

If you or your organization would like to be part of honoring this local hero, please email Derek Pullen for more information at Derek@decisiontactical.com.

Join Decision Tactical in creating community positivity, strength and pride, while we honor and remember all of our heroes and their families that selflessly serve us all.

About Decision Tactical

Just minutes from Orlando, Decision Tactical is not your average attraction. It’s a 43,000 sq. ft. real-world tactical adventure where civilians step into the action—no VR, no video games, and no experience required. It’s safe, family-friendly, and exhilarating for first timers and tactical pros alike. Experience hands-on, heart-pounding journey through immersive, real-life environments with challenges faced by law enforcement and first responders. Run rescue ops. Clear rooms. Make split-second decisions under pressure. Engage in high-stakes scenarios using specialized weapons that feel real but fire no projectiles—making it completely safe, even for first-timers. Perfect for tourists, families, thrill-seekers, and team outings, Decision Tactical delivers unforgettable, guided experiences led by real professionals in a controlled and safe environment. For more information visit, decisiontactical.com.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

will@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879