Allulose Market Grows with Rising Demand for Low-Calorie Sweeteners

The global allulose market is projected to reach USD 509.3 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market’s growth is primarily fueled by the rising consumer demand for healthier food alternatives. Allulose, a low-calorie sugar substitute, has gained popularity for its ability to replicate the taste and texture of sugar while offering significantly fewer calories. This aligns with a broader consumer trend toward reducing sugar intake due to growing concerns over obesity, diabetes, and general wellness. Consequently, food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly incorporating allulose to deliver healthier products without sacrificing flavor.

Regulatory developments have further supported this market trajectory. The FDA’s decision to exempt allulose from the total and added sugar counts on nutrition labels has enhanced its appeal among manufacturers. This regulatory distinction allows companies to produce reduced-sugar products that still satisfy consumer taste preferences. Additionally, allulose’s ability to perform like traditional sugar—providing bulk and browning properties—makes it a versatile ingredient across a wide range of applications, boosting its integration into product development.

Growing awareness and education around allulose’s health advantages have also played a significant role in accelerating its adoption. As consumers become more conscious of the health risks linked to excessive sugar consumption, interest in better alternatives has intensified. Allulose’s capacity to offer sweetness without the calorie load is resonating with health-focused consumers aiming to make smarter dietary decisions.

This rise in consumer knowledge, combined with the growing availability of allulose-based products, is expected to continue driving demand across various food and beverage categories. Together, shifting consumer preferences, favorable regulatory policies, and increasing awareness of its health benefits are key contributors to the market’s upward momentum.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Allulose Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Allulose Market Report Highlights

Powdered allulose accounted for 65.34% of global revenue in 2023. Its ease of use and solubility make it ideal for baking, beverage mixes, and other culinary uses. This format supports better formulation flexibility, appealing to manufacturers creating low-calorie alternatives without compromising taste or consistency.

Beverage applications of allulose are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2030. As demand for reduced-sugar and low-calorie beverages rises, allulose is becoming a preferred ingredient due to its sweetening ability without added calories—meeting the expectations of health-conscious consumers.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. Increased consumer interest in cutting sugar intake, combined with regulatory approval and growing awareness, supports the region’s market growth. Allulose is positioned as a key ingredient in the ongoing shift toward healthier food reformulations.

Key Players in the Allulose Market Include:

Anderson Advanced Ingredients

Apura Ingredients

Bonumose LLC

CJ Cheil Jedang

Heartland Food Products Group

Icon Foods

Ingredion Inc

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Samyang Corporation

Tate & Lyle

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Allulose Market