Minister Reveals Story of How He Heard the Voice of a Divine Presence and Created a Website to Share What He Learned

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — The late Dr. Pieter Noomen was a minister who served many Protestant churches and was also a psychotherapist working in suicide prevention and hospice. When he first heard the voice of a higher presence who called Himself/Herself “I AM,” Dr. Noomen must have been at least a bit startled. It led him to create a website (www.wordsforall.org) filled with transcripts of conversations he had with a divine being who avoided labels, telling Dr. Noomen: “You noticed that I don’t call Myself a ‘god’ or ‘divine’, ‘deity’ or a similar name. The reason is simple. No label will fit Me as I am Life Itself, in Whom all exists.”

All of Dr. Noomen’s profound interactions he had with this divine voice are free for anyone to read at any time. Here’s how he said it began:

“Nothing was premeditated. … The content of the booklets comes from me, Pieter Noomen, but I cannot call myself the author. I ‘heard’ them within me when I specifically sat down to ‘hear’ them. I listened while they formed in my head. I guess that the best way to describe this is to see it as a ‘merger’ on my spirit level of the voice/presence/spirit of Life itself and my ability to be consciously receptive for that — as much as a human being can be. I never evaluated what I wrote down. But I was alert to make sure that the words accurately expressed how I ‘perceived’ them. I wanted to avoid that they would become my invention.

“This kind of communication is unlike what is known as channeling, trance, automatic writing, through mind-altering substance-use and whatever other means that induce not-ordinary states of awareness. It is still unbelievable for me that this direct contact is within reach of any thinking person.”

Dr. Noomen said the deity told him, “These words are meant for whoever reads or hears them. They are for all to ponder. All people can communicate with Me directly, individually, personally and privately. Whatever you believe, hope, trust and worry about, know this, My speaking counts. You can give it the benefit of the doubt, yet its sole purpose is to let you know Me.”

In one of Dr. Noomen’s Wisdoms of the Week available on www.wordsforall.org, he speaks of making a connection with the divine Life Source:

“I don’t create wisdom. It’s given to me on my deepest spiritual level. Like my other body parts know how to function, so my brains do, if I let them. In other words, it is given to us by the core-spirit of all being: by the One Who Is the Life Force in everything. We on Earth are clearly badly disconnected from that Source. Yet, as this website shows, not completely. Direct contact is possible, if we want it. It enables us to see the truth and to share its wisdom.”

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

