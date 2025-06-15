Concept Brands Secures Exclusive Distribution Deal with Adidas, Passionata, and Natori for Austaliaa and New Zealand

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Concept Brands, a leading distributor of premium lingerie and swimwear, has announced a major milestone: securing exclusive distribution rights for select Adidas ranges, as well as globally renowned lingerie brands Passionata and Natori, across Australia and New Zealand.

This landmark deal, achieved in collaboration with global textile powerhouse Delta Galil (parent company of Passionata) and New York-based apparel group Dana-co (representing Natori), positions Concept Brands as a powerhouse in the region’s premium intimates and underwear market.

Consumers can already shop Adidas Sportswear men’s underwear and Natori’s exquisite lingerie collections online at leading retailers Myer and The Iconic, with Passionata’s fashion-forward lingerie collections also now live at The Iconic. In a further expansion, Adidas Sportswear women’s underwear and the Adidas Originals underwear line will launch in December 2025.

Notably, this marks the first-ever local availability of Natori’s celebrated designs in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the first time French favourite Passionata – previously under the Chantelle Group – will be stocked with locally held inventory for faster fulfillment and wider accessibility.

“These partnerships represent a major leap forward for the premium underwear and lingerie segment in our region,” said Karan Punjabi, Director of Concept Brands. “We’re thrilled to offer Australian and New Zealand consumers access to globally sought-after brands through local retailers, and equally excited to support our retail partners with new, high-demand collections that promise strong consumer appeal.”

In a statement, Natori praised Concept Brands for their expertise and swift market entry strategy:

“Within a short space of time, the in-depth knowledge and understanding that Concept Brands has of both countries and their clientele has meant Natori’s introduction to leading fitting stores and boutiques being more quickly established. We are excited to begin our journey with them as we expand into Australia and New Zealand.”

The new additions strengthen Concept Brands’ impressive portfolio, which already includes names such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Bestform, Leonisa, Parfait, and Miraclesuit Shapewear.

With a proven track record of launching premium brands and a strong retail network across ANZ, Concept Brands is poised to redefine the regional lingerie and underwear landscape with these new partnerships.

For further information, media enquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

https://www.conceptbrands.com.au/contact-us/