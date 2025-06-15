Yeap Leng Plumbing and Tile Contractor Offers Reliable Plumbing Services

Selangor, Malaysia, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Trusted by local homeowners and businesses alike, Yeap Leng Plumbing and Tile Contractor is proud to offer fast, reliable, and affordable plumbing services in Petaling Jaya. With years of experience and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. Yeap Leng has become a household name for those seeking top-notch plumbing help without breaking the bank.

Whether it’s a leaky faucet, clogged drain, broken pipe, or a complete bathroom renovation, Yeap Leng’s professional team is always ready to help. The company provides 24/7 emergency plumbing services, quick response times, and expert solutions. It is tailored to each customer’s needs.

“We understand how stressful plumbing issues can be. That’s why our goal is to fix your problem fast and right the first time,” says the founder of Yeap Leng. “Our team treats every home like it’s our own—with care, respect, and a job done well.”

Fast Fixes, Fair Prices, and Friendly Experts You Can Count On!

Serving both residential and commercial clients. Yeap Leng Plumbing and Tile Contractor also offers bathroom and kitchen tile installations, water tank repair, water heater installation, and more. The company utilizes modern tools and high-quality parts. While ensuring that all services meet stringent safety and performance standards.

From minor repairs to large projects, Yeap Leng aims to make plumbing easy, clear, and worry-free for the people of Petaling Jaya.

To know more, visit https://yeaplengplumbingandtilecontractor.com/

About :

Yeap Leng Plumbing and Tile Contractor is a trusted plumbing service provider based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. With a strong reputation for reliability, quality workmanship, and friendly service. Yeap Leng specializes in plumbing repairs, tile installation, and bathroom renovation. Their team of trained professionals is dedicated to resolving plumbing issues promptly and efficiently. Making them a top choice for customers throughout the city.

Contact:

Phone: +60 192901214

Email: Yeaplengplumbing@gmail.com

Location: 43, Jalan 21/18, Sea Park, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia