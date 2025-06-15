Westchester Network for Professionals Launches Mid-Year Reset: Membership Drive to Help Professionals Finish 2025 Strong

Westchester County, USA, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — As professionals and entrepreneurs reflect on the first half of the year and look ahead to what’s next, Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is stepping in to help them reset, refocus, and reignite their momentum. The organization today announced the launch of its Mid-Year Reset: Membership Drive, a limited-time opportunity to join the network at 20% off and receive a free bonus workbook to support their second-half goals.

Running through June 30, 2025, the campaign offers new and returning members a chance to take advantage of exclusive benefits, including networking opportunities, business visibility, professional development events, and access to WNFP’s growing library of educational tools.

As a bonus, all who join during the campaign will receive a complimentary copy of “Professional Reset Strategy Workbook: Realigning for the Second Half of the Year” — a strategic tool designed to help professionals reassess goals, identify growth opportunities, and create a focused plan for Q3 and Q4.

“We believe the middle of the year is the perfect time to pause, reflect, and reset,” said Theresa Todman, founder of WNFP. “Our goal is to empower professionals with the right connections, resources, and mindset to finish the year stronger than they started.”

WNFP serves a diverse community of entrepreneurs, small business owners, and career professionals across various industries. With both in-person and virtual engagement opportunities, the organization continues to be a trusted source for collaboration, inspiration, and professional growth.

Individuals can activate their discounted membership by visiting www.wnfp.org and using promo code RESET20 at checkout. The offer is valid until June 30, 2025.

For more information about the Mid-Year Reset: Membership Drive, visit www.wnfp.org or contact us at info@wnfp.org.

About Westchester Network for Professionals

Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is a leading business networking organization dedicated to fostering professional connections and growth. Through events, educational resources, and collaborative opportunities, WNFP empowers its members to achieve their personal and professional goals.

