U.S. Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market 2030: Partnerships Powering Growth

U.S. Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market Overview

The U.S. anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market was valued at USD 655.6 million in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 958.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing use of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride in fluorine-based chemistries, including fluorogases and fluoropolymers, which are extensively applied in sectors such as consumer electronics, semiconductors, and automotive manufacturing.

The demand for products such as air conditioners, refrigeration systems, electronics, and vehicles is expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period. In addition, the rising momentum of the U.S. chemical industry, growth in manufacturing facilities, and a surge in mergers and acquisitions are also propelling the market. A notable example includes Arkema’s partnership with Nutrien Ltd., a leading fertilizer producer, for the supply of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride.

The U.S. has positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing markets for anhydrous hydrogen fluoride globally, backed by a robust chemicals industry. The country’s increasing demand for chemicals used in metal extraction and metallurgical processes is further contributing to this trend. The presence of large volumes of raw materials like fluorite is supporting domestic fluorochemical production, prompting manufacturers to relocate or expand operations within the U.S.

The rising consumption of electronic appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners continues to bolster demand. Market players are heavily investing in research and development to deliver high-performance products and maintain competitive positions.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The fluorogases segment held the largest revenue share of 62.8% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% through 2030, due to its broad use in commercial refrigeration, industrial cooling, and HVAC systems.

held the largest revenue share of and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of through 2030, due to its broad use in commercial refrigeration, industrial cooling, and HVAC systems. The Southwest region led the market with a 32.8% revenue share in 2022 and is expected to see the highest CAGR of 5.3%, owing to the concentration of chemical manufacturing firms in the area.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size : USD 655.6 Million

: USD 655.6 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 958.4 Billion

: USD 958.4 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 4.9%

Key Companies & Strategic Developments

Manufacturers are prioritizing capacity expansion to meet rising demand across end-use industries. Key strategies include strategic partnerships and technological advancements. For example:

Arkema entered into a supply agreement with Nutrien Ltd. in June 2020, planning to invest USD 150 million in a 40 KT/year AHF plant in Aurora, North Carolina.

In January 2022, Honeywell International Inc. partnered with Navin Fluorine International Limited to manufacture Honeywell’s proprietary Solstice line of HFOs in India.

Leading Companies in the U.S. Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market:

Honeywell International Inc.

Solvay

Linde plc

Arkema

LANXESS

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The U.S. anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market is on a steady growth path, driven by strong demand from the chemical, electronics, and automotive industries. The country’s abundant raw material resources, combined with strategic industry partnerships and R&D initiatives, are expected to further enhance production capabilities and meet increasing application demands. With the Southwest region and fluorogases segment leading the charge, the market is well-positioned for sustained expansion through 2030.