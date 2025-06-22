Kangaroo Training Institute Launches Flexible Welding and Safety Training for the Modern Workforce

Brisbane City, Australia, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Nationally recognised courses in welding and workplace safety now more accessible than ever.

Kangaroo Training Institute is helping Australians future-proof their careers with a comprehensive selection of trade and safety training programs, including welding training courses, welding certificate courses, and online safety certifications.

In response to growing demand for skilled and certified professionals across construction, mining, and manufacturing industries, the Institute continues to roll out flexible and practical training options. Their welding course certification programs provide students with industry-relevant experience in high-demand welding methods, including MIG, TIG, and arc welding.

“Our goal is to make trade education more accessible and job-focused,” said a spokesperson for Kangaroo Training Institute. “Whether someone is new to the trade or upgrading their skills, we offer a direct path to national certification and employability.”

To meet modern safety demands, Kangaroo Training Institute also offers a working at heights ticket online, allowing participants to complete essential safety training from anywhere in Australia. The course covers safe work practices, risk control, and fall prevention, making it a convenient option for professionals with busy schedules.

Additionally, the Institute delivers a confined space refresher course online, keeping experienced workers up to date, and enter and work in confined spaces training for those starting in high-risk work environments.

All programs are delivered with a commitment to quality and compliance, ensuring graduates meet or exceed current industry standards.

For more information or to enrol in a course, visit kangarootraininginstitute.com.au.

About Kangaroo Training Institute

Kangaroo Training Institute is an Australian leader in vocational education, offering trade and safety training across welding, confined space, working at heights, and other high-risk areas. Known for its flexible learning options and practical approach, the institute prepares students for success in today’s competitive job market.