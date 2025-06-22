AAEON’s Release the World’s Smallest 13th Gen Intel Core-Powered Single Board

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — In another breakthrough in single-board computing, AAEON has released the de next-RAP8, the world’s smallest board featuring embedded 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors, measuring just 3.31” x 2.17” (84mm x 55mm).

Available with a choice of the Intel® Core™ i7-1365UE, Intel® Core™ i5-1335UE, or Intel® Core™ i3-1315UE, all at 15W, the de next-RAP8 can leverage up to 10 cores and 12 threads. The board also boasts up to 16GB of LPDDR5x system memory and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

Designed for drone and robotics applications, the de next-RAP8 hosts two Intel-based RJ-45 ports, one for 2.5GbE and one for 1GbE speeds, alongside two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports on its rear I/O. Rounding off its physical ports are an HDMI 1.2a port and a 12V DC Jack.

The board adds to these with a relatively dense set of pin headers and connectors. Given the board’s target application fields being robotics and drones, the most notable inclusions are an 8-bit GPIO, four USB 2.0, and two RS-232/422/285 signals, all of which are available via a 40-pin header on the board’s CPU-side. For more industrial use, the de next-RAP8 offers SMBus/I2C as an optional function.

As far as expansion is concerned, the board has an M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe x2) for Wi-Fi and 4G module support, along with an FPC connector for a PCIe x4 Gen 3 interface compatible with AAEON’s PER-T642, PER-T643, and PER-R41P adaptor cards and kits, accommodating AI acceleration, wireless communication, and additional storage or advanced graphics capture cards.

For more information about the new de next-RAP8, visit its product page or contact an AAEON sales representative.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.