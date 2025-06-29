Ridepanda to Showcase Enterprise Micromobility for Employee Wellness, Sustainability, and RTO at SHRM 2025

https://www.ridepanda.com/blog/ridepanda-to-showcase-at-shrm-2025

NEW YORK, NY, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Ridepanda, an enterprise e-bikes-as-a-benefit platform, founded by industry veterans Chinmay Malaviya (Lime) and Charlie Depman (Bird, Scoot), will be exhibiting at SHRM 25, taking place June 29–July 2 at the San Diego Convention Center. Visit Booth #4027 to learn how Ridepanda helps companies attract and retain top talent, support employee wellness, and meet return-to-office (RTO) and sustainability goals with a fully managed, e-bikes-as-a-benefit program.

WHAT: Ridepanda at SHRM 25

WHEN: June 29 – July 2, 2025 – Exhibit Hall

WHERE: San Diego Convention Center – Booth #4027

Ridepanda partners with employers to offer curated monthly subscriptions for e-bikes, scooters, folding bikes, and cargo bikes from top brands, including Specialized, Giant, Brompton, and Cannondale. Programs start at just $45 per month and include maintenance, theft protection, accessories, and flexible delivery or pickup via Ridepanda’s growing network of PandaHubs.

Designed with HR leaders in mind, Ridepanda’s platform includes:

A fully managed experience for employees and admins alike

Real-time dashboards to track usage, CO₂ savings, and program ROI

Customizable company portals with automated onboarding

A lower-cost, higher-impact alternative to traditional commuter benefits, offering significantly more value than parking reimbursements or transit passes

Employers implementing Ridepanda typically see 5–10% employee adoption in the first year, with higher uptake among younger and sustainability-focused demographics. More than a third of riders replace two or more car trips per day, and participants report higher levels of workplace satisfaction, focus, and physical activity. Companies also report a more substantial alignment with climate goals and DEI initiatives, thanks to the broader appeal and access they offer compared to traditional cycling programs.

“Mobility shouldn’t be a barrier to well-being, performance, or presence,” said Chinmay Malaviya, CEO and Co-founder of Ridepanda. “We’re excited to join SHRM 2025 and help organizations reimagine how they support their teams both on and off the road.”

Ridepanda will be hosting Wild Night Out at the San Diego Zoo on the evening of June 30th – a lively, invite-only event for HR professionals, featuring dinner, drinks, an exclusive animal encounter, networking, and a fireside chat on RTO and retention strategies. If you’re interested in attending, please request an invite here. Space is limited, and while submission does not guarantee entry, qualified guests will be added to the list or placed on a waitlist.

To schedule a demo or to meet with Ridepanda, email Craig Collins, Head of Sales for Ridepanda.

About Ridepanda

Co-founded by Chinmay Malaviya and Charlie Depman in 2020, Ridepanda provides enterprise partner companies with a turnkey platform for employees, offering monthly subscriptions to a broad selection of e-bikes and scooters, subsidized through their benefits package. Ridepanda is on a mission to help public agencies and enterprises enhance the physical health and mental well-being of their employees, while creating more efficient cities that operate on small, quiet, eco-friendly electric vehicles. Through its Panda Hubs operating in Seattle, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., Ridepanda offers personalized customer support and vehicle service. Ridepanda partners, including Amazon, Google, OpenAI, Intuit, and the County of San Mateo, benefit from improved employee wellness and retention, a more positive return to the office, reduced drive-alone rates, and enhanced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting. The company is backed by investors including Blackhorn Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Porsche Ventures, Proeza Ventures, General Catalyst, Moving Capital, Alumni Ventures Group, Lorimer Ventures, Oyster Ventures, 0 Ventures, Dreamers VC, and Lime’s Co-Founder, Toby Sun. For more information, please visit www.ridepanda.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

