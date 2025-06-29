Museum of Illusions Offers Free Admission to 249 U.S. Veteran Families Through Vet Tix Partnership this July 4 Weekend

ORLANDO, FL, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Museum of Illusions (MOI), the world’s largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums worldwide, is offering complimentary admission to Museum of Illusions Orlando – and all of its locations across the country – to select U.S. veterans and their families this July 4 weekend through a national partnership with Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix).

In celebration of America’s 249th birthday, MOI is providing free admission to 249 U.S. military veterans and their families. The ticket allotment will be distributed by Vet Tix across MOI’s 21-U.S.-based locations, based on demand. For the opportunity to receive a free family ticket package, which includes admission for two adults and two children, veterans are encouraged to create a Vet Tix account by visiting VetTix.org/sign-up and requesting MOI tickets via the online platform.

“We proudly support U.S. service members throughout the year and look forward to hosting military families at our locations across the country this July 4 weekend,” said Museum of Illusions CEO Kim Schaefer. “We are excited to partner with Vet Tix to provide these deserving families a unique, interactive and immersive experience for all ages.”

MOI Orlando prides itself on showcasing the science behind the illusion and has partnered with STEM.org to create an educational and enriching visitor experience. The Museum features interactive displays that challenge perception. It’s the perfect springboard for inspiring curiosity and creative thinking.

Vet Tix is a national nonprofit that provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities to currently serving military members, veterans of all eras and immediate family of those killed in action. Since 2008, Vet Tix has distributed more than 26 million free event tickets to over 2 million members.

“Collaborating with Museum of Illusions aligns with our mission to help service members reduce stress, strengthen family bonds and build life-long memories through unique experiences,” said Steven Weintraub, Vet Tix’s chief strategy officer. “Winners of the ticket lottery are sure to experience an unforgettable trip to the Museum.”

In addition to this ticket giveaway, year-round discounted admission is available for members of the military and seniors. In addition, teachers are always free with valid ID. The Museum is located at 8375 International Drive Icon Park.

For more information, visit https://moiorlando.com/.

About Museum of Illusions

Museum of Illusions Group is the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where over 60 mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With more than 60 locations across 26 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world.