RPost Launches Advanced Email Encryption Upgrade with Enhanced Compliance and User Simplicity

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a pioneer in secure email technology and inventor of Registered Email services, has unveiled a major upgrade to its email encryption service. This enhancement builds on RPost’s award-winning platform, long favored by the insurance industry, and now provides unmatched levels of enterprise intelligence, regulatory compliance, and user-friendly simplicity. Designed for today’s complex data security needs, the service offers multiple encryption modes and recipient-friendly delivery — all while ensuring legally verifiable proof of compliance.

The new encryption upgrade introduces three flexible user modes—Executive, Network, and Policy—allowing organizations to tailor encryption at the desktop, network edge, or based on policy rules. RPost’s seamless integration with major email platforms and robust APIs allows for encrypted messaging without disrupting users’ existing workflows. With comprehensive usage analytics, customizable configurations, and patented delivery proof, RPost ensures organizations meet HITECH, HIPAA, GLB, and other regulatory standards with minimal IT overhead.