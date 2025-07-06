CD Bioparticles Announces Comprehensive Suite of Exosome Modification Products to Advance Research

New York, USA, 2025-07-06— /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of a comprehensive range of exosome modification products and services to support researchers in harnessing the unique potential of exosomes for targeted drug delivery, diagnostics, and advanced therapeutic applications.

Exosomes are used as natural drug delivery vehicles with low immunogenicity and high biocompatibility. To improve the targeting efficiency of exosomes, target molecules (peptides, proteins or small molecules) need to be coupled to the exosome surface. CD Bioparticles utilizes the high affinity of biotin and streptavidin to modify exosomes and offers exosome modification kits to help researchers modify target molecules in a fast, convenient and efficient manner.

Biotin and streptavidin have very high affinity for each other, high reaction specificity, small and irreversible dissociation constants of the formed complexes, and high stability of the products, so the biotin affinity system has become a common research method in the field of biology. These new offerings, including Exsomes Decorating Kits and Exsomes Biotin Labeling & Purification Kits, are versatile tools for labeling, targeting, and fictionalizing exosomes, enabling scientists to enhance the capabilities of these natural nanoparticles for various research and potential clinical applications.

For example, the Exsomes Decorating Kit (SA-Biotin) provides a highly efficient and versatile modification platform for the modification of exosome surfaces, as the reaction conditions are mild and can be performed under physiological conditions, with good reaction specificity, no harmful by-products, without disrupting the structure of exosome membranes and without affecting exosome bioactivity and function.

In this kit, large quantities of pure biotinylated exosomes are obtained by first coupling biotin to the surface of the exosome by chemical bonding and then removing the free biotin using a SEC molecular exclusion column. Biotinylated exosomes bind first to streptavidin (which contains 4 biotin binding sites), then to biotin-labeled proteins, peptides, small molecules and nucleic acids, and finally to protein, peptide, small molecule and nucleic acid modifications (targeting) on the exosome surface.

In addition, the Exsomes Decorating Kit (For Folate) #1 has high folate modification efficiency and mild reaction conditions, enabling large-scale production of folate-targeted exosomes. The folate receptor is a glycosylated phosphatidylinositol (GPI)-coupled protein. With the exception of single tissues, the folate receptor has low expression in normal tissues and high expression on the surface of many tumor cells, with good tumor tissue specificity. The folate receptor has a high affinity for folic acid and its derivatives. In recent years, folate receptor-based targeting applications have become widespread, allowing imaging agents and therapeutic drugs to be coupled to folic acid or folic acid to be modified on the surface of drug carriers for imaging diagnosis and targeted therapy of tumors.

In addition to these kits, CD Bioparticles provides a wide array of services related to drug targeting strategies, drug delivery nanoparticle formulation, and aptamer targeted drug delivery systems. To learn more about solutions for exosome research, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/products/exosome-modification.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles specializes in manufacturing and supplying nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for diagnostics and research, alongside developing customized, biocompatible drug delivery systems. We offer diverse formulation technologies (from liposomes to polymer nanoparticles) and comprehensive services, including surface functionalization, antibody immobilization, and contract research for drug delivery.