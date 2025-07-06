Ciente Launches Revolutionary BANT Lead Generation Services to Transform B2B Sales Performance Globally

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2025-07-06 — /EPR 6Network/ — Ciente, an innovative digital marketing and lead generation company, today announced the official launch of its specialized BANT (Budget, Authority, Need, Timeline) Lead Generation Services. The new service offering is designed to help businesses across the USA, UK, UAE, and global markets accelerate their sales pipeline with high-quality, qualified leads.

Comprehensive Lead Generation Approach

Ciente’s new BANT Lead Generation service employs a multi-faceted approach that combines cutting-edge technology with proven marketing strategies:

Sales Enablement: Empowering sales teams with the tools, content, and insights needed to convert prospects into customers more effectively.

Empowering sales teams with the tools, content, and insights needed to convert prospects into customers more effectively. Lead Nurturing: Developing sophisticated nurturing campaigns that guide prospects through the entire buyer’s journey, ensuring maximum conversion potential.

Developing sophisticated nurturing campaigns that guide prospects through the entire buyer’s journey, ensuring maximum conversion potential. ABM and Intent-Based Marketing: Leveraging Account-Based Marketing strategies combined with intent data to identify and target high-value prospects actively researching solutions.

Leveraging Account-Based Marketing strategies combined with intent data to identify and target high-value prospects actively researching solutions. Content Marketing: Creating compelling, value-driven content that attracts, engages, and converts target audiences across multiple touchpoints.

Creating compelling, value-driven content that attracts, engages, and converts target audiences across multiple touchpoints. Podcasts: Utilizing podcast marketing to build thought leadership and generate qualified leads through engaging audio content.

Global Market Focus

The new service specifically targets high-growth markets including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and extends worldwide to serve businesses of all sizes looking to expand their market reach and accelerate revenue growth.

“We’re excited to launch our comprehensive BANT Lead Generation Services at the start of 2025,” said a spokesperson for Ciente. “Our integrated approach combines the latest in marketing technology with proven strategies to deliver qualified leads that convert. We understand that in today’s competitive landscape, businesses need more than just leads – they need the right leads at the right time.”

About Ciente

Ciente is a forward-thinking digital marketing company specializing in lead generation, sales enablement, and growth marketing solutions. With offices in Dubai and Mumbai, Ciente serves clients across multiple industries and geographic markets, helping businesses accelerate their growth through data-driven marketing strategies and innovative lead generation approaches.

Service Details

Businesses interested in learning more about Ciente’s BANT Lead Generation Services can visit: https://ciente.io/lead-generation-services/, a trusted lead generation company committed to driving qualified opportunities.

Contact Information:

Office Locations:

Dubai Office:

IFZA Business Park, DDP

Premises Number 35240-001

Dubai Silicon Oasis

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

India Office:

Unit 1001, B wing, Serenity Heights

Andheri East, Mumbai

Maharashtra 400072

Social Media:

Media Contact: