U.S. Amino Acids Market 2030: E-Commerce Market Expansion

U.S. Amino Acids Market Overview

The U.S. amino acids market was valued at USD 3.93 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by rising consumer disposable incomes and increasing awareness about health, wellness, and preventive care. One of the key trends shaping the market is the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable amino acid proaducts. In addition, technological advancements are playing a significant role in enhancing both product efficiency and quality.

A shift toward plant-based and flexitarian diets has amplified the need for alternative protein sources, positioning plant-based protein products containing amino acids as essential nutritional options. The market is also significantly supported by the sports nutrition sector, where amino acid-based supplements are widely used to improve athletic performance, muscle recovery, and development. This trend reflects broader consumer interest in fitness and wellness.

Furthermore, amino acids are extensively utilized in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the formulation of drugs that require metabolic support or modification. Beyond supplements, amino acids serve as excipients in pharmaceutical formulations and are also present in parenteral nutrition solutions. Advances in biotechnology have further enabled more cost-effective and sustainable amino acid production through fermentation, broadening product availability and market accessibility.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Non-essential amino acids accounted for the largest revenue share at 51.6% in 2023 , mainly due to their widespread use in animal feed to ensure balanced nutrition. Animal nutritionists incorporate these amino acids to meet specific protein requirements.

Plant-based sources led the market with a 42.7% revenue share in 2023. This trend is fueled by increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products. Plant sources like soybeans, corn, wheat, potatoes, and peas are key suppliers of amino acids.

The food & beverages segment dominated the market, holding a 29.0% revenue share in 2023. In food processing, amino acids are commonly used as preservatives, nutritional enhancers, and flavoring agents, with glycine and alanine serving as popular taste enhancers.

The pharma-grade segment also commanded a significant share in 2023, reflecting the essential role of amino acids in vital biological processes such as protein synthesis, neurotransmitter production, and cell signaling.

Market Size and Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 3.93 billion

: USD 3.93 billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 6.86 billion

: USD 6.86 billion CAGR (2024–2030): 8.3%

Key U.S. Amino Acids Company Insights

The U.S. amino acids industry features a competitive landscape with leading companies such as Blue Star Corp and ADM, supported by robust demand across the food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional supplement sectors. There is a clear industry shift toward efficient, sustainable production methods, particularly through biotech-based fermentation processes.

Notable companies include:

Bill Barr & Company – Specializes in high-quality ingredients used in pet and animal nutrition, including amino acids, buffers, enzymes, minerals, and premixes.

– Specializes in high-quality ingredients used in pet and animal nutrition, including amino acids, buffers, enzymes, minerals, and premixes. ADM – Operates across various segments including Ag Services & Oilseeds and Carbohydrate Solutions. It supplies key agricultural commodities like corn, wheat, and oilseeds for amino acid production.

Other Key Players:

BI Nutraceuticals

Cargill Inc.

Novus International

PACIFIC RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Sigma-Aldrich

Gemini Pharmaceuticals

Carolina Biological Supply

Conclusion

The U.S. amino acids market is poised for steady and substantial growth through 2030, underpinned by rising health consciousness, expanding applications in food and pharmaceuticals, and a growing inclination toward plant-based nutrition. Advances in biotechnology and sustainable production methods are reshaping the industry, making amino acids more accessible and environmentally responsible. With major players continuously innovating to meet diverse market needs, the sector is expected to remain dynamic and competitive in the years ahead.