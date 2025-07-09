Lignans Market Grows with Rising Demand for Plant-Based Nutraceuticals

The global lignans market size was estimated at USD 351.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 593.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The market is primarily driven by a growing preference for herbal products over synthetic drugs and a rising trend in the functional food and beverage industry.

Lignans are plant-derived phytoestrogens known for their antioxidant and estrogenic properties, consisting of 2-phenyl propane units. Technological advancements and innovations in lignan extraction methods are encouraging manufacturers to develop novel products tailored for applications in both the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, contributing positively to overall market demand.

In the U.S., the market is expected to experience significant growth due to the expanding preventive healthcare sector and continuous government initiatives aimed at improving public health. Additionally, the U.S. FDA’s classification of lignans as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for food use further boosts product acceptance and demand.

Lignans are micronutrients found in various plant parts such as stems, roots, fruits, bark, and seeds. They exhibit antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties and offer health benefits including the prevention of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and skin disorders.

Moreover, lignans are increasingly being used in animal feed products, where they act as prebiotics. These benefits include reducing pathogenic bacteria, enhancing intestinal immunity, and maintaining gut microflora, all of which support better animal health and performance—driving the market demand in the livestock sector.

Despite these advantages, it is important to note that functional foods alone cannot replicate all the benefits provided by whole plant-based diets. This limitation may hinder the widespread adoption of lignan-based products over the coming years.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2019, accounting for over 35% of total revenue.

Cereals & grains were the dominant source segment, contributing more than 47% to the global revenue in 2019.

The food & beverage segment was the leading application area, accounting for over 43% of market revenue in 2019.

Market Size & Forecast:

2019 Market Size: USD 351.6 Million

2027 Projected Market Size: USD 593.4 Million

CAGR (2020–2027): 6.8%

Leading Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The global lignans market is highly fragmented, with major players concentrated in Asia Pacific and North America. Leading companies are actively investing in research and development to diversify product portfolios and strengthen their global footprint. The industry is characterized by strong backward integration, enabling manufacturers to streamline operations and reduce costs by securing consistent raw material supplies.

Prominent companies include:

Kingherbs

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.

BioGin Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

TSKG Products, LLC

Shaanxi Zebrago Industrial Co., Ltd.

Prairie Tide Diversified, Inc.

FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

Xi’an Sinuotebio Tech Co. Ltd.

SPI Pharma

Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Plamed Green Science Group

Conclusion:

The global lignans market is on a promising growth trajectory, driven by increased consumer awareness of natural health solutions, growing functional food demand, and expanding applications in animal nutrition. With Asia Pacific leading regional growth and innovation continuing in extraction technologies, the market presents significant opportunities for both established and emerging players aiming to capitalize on evolving health and wellness trends.