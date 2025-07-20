Shreekant Patil from Nashik Selected as Member of BIS National Sectional Committee for Electric Welding Equipment

Delhi, India, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, a prominent figure in robotic welding and mentor for the Indian government’s Startup India initiative, has been selected as a member of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) National Technical Committee for Electric Welding Equipment. This announcement was made after the 18th meeting of the BIS Technical Division on June 27, 2025, where Shreekant Patil’s extensive experience and contribution to the field were recognized.

For over two decades, Shreekant Patil has led his company, PARENTNashik, in the development of robotic welding products, making significant contributions to the global market. As an veteran expert in manufacturing, he has been instrumental in providing international standard solutions and contributing to the growth of the welding industry.

In addition to his achievements in the welding industry, with over 30 years of rich experience, Shreekant Patil has also been actively contributing as a mentor to various government initiatives like Startup India, Standup India, and ZED. His work focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs, guiding startups, and providing valuable insights to help businesses benefit from government schemes.

As a BIS committee member, Shreekant Patil will contribute to the development and formulation of India’s quality and safety standards in the welding equipment sector. His role will involve reviewing draft standards, providing expert input, and fostering consensus on national standards.