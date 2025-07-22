Washing Machine Market 2030: Analyzing Growth in Asia Pacific

The global washing machine market was valued at USD 57.01 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 126.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2023 to 2030. A rising demand for commercial laundry equipment is expected to significantly contribute to this growth. The industry is currently experiencing a shift driven by the adoption of innovative technologies.

One of the major changes includes the introduction of card-based laundry payment systems, which are emerging as a modern alternative to traditional coin-operated models. These digital payment systems are simplifying operations by minimizing the need for coin collection and offering more flexible payment options to laundry business owners. This shift is supported by growing consumer preference for convenience and the increasing adoption of smart, connected devices, fueled by evolving lifestyles.

Broader macroeconomic trends—such as urbanization, digital transformation, shifting consumer purchasing behaviors, and expanding markets in emerging economies—are also enhancing industry revenue. Furthermore, the deployment of next-generation washing machines designed for efficient water and electricity use is expected to drive demand in the coming years. Government initiatives, especially in the U.S., are promoting the adoption of energy-efficient appliances connected to smart grids, further encouraging market expansion. Consumers’ increasing desire for intuitive, easy-to-use washing features is likely to further support this momentum.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Leadership : North America led the global market in 2022, with a revenue share of 33.9%.

: North America led the global market in 2022, with a revenue share of 33.9%. Application Segment : The hospitality industry represented the highest revenue share at 53.3% in 2022.

: The hospitality industry represented the highest revenue share at 53.3% in 2022. Product Segment : Fully automatic washing machines dominated with a 71.5% revenue share in 2022.

: Fully automatic washing machines dominated with a 71.5% revenue share in 2022. Capacity Segment: Washing machines with a 6.1 to 8 kg capacity accounted for the largest share at 41.5% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size in 2022 : USD 57.01 Billion

: USD 57.01 Billion Projected Market Size by 2030 : USD 126.75 Billion

: USD 126.75 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 10.2%

: 10.2% Leading Region : North America (2022)

: North America (2022) Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

To strengthen their market presence, leading companies are actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions to broaden their product and service offerings.

Notable Washing Machine Manufacturers:

Whirlpool Corporation

SAMSUNG

LG Electronics

Electrolux AB

Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

IFB Appliances

Maytag

Kenmore

General Electric

Conclusion

The global washing machine market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by technological innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and supportive government initiatives. The shift toward energy-efficient, smart appliances and digital payment systems is reshaping the commercial and residential laundry landscape. With North America currently leading and Asia Pacific showing the fastest growth, the market is well-positioned for continued expansion through 2030.