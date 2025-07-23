Wind Turbine Operations And Maintenance Market 2030: Europe’s Renewable Policy Push

Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Overview

The global wind turbine operations and maintenance market was valued at USD 15.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 27.24 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. Maintenance and repair of turbines are essential components of wind energy projects, as efficient upkeep helps reduce failure rates and minimizes downtime during unexpected breakdowns.

Key turbine components such as gears, control systems, electrical systems, yaw systems, blades, pitch systems, rotors, generators, sensors, and hydraulics are critical and vulnerable to failures. Unexpected malfunctions of these parts can result in significant downtime and decreased productivity, underscoring the importance of regular monitoring and maintenance. The increase in global wind capacity installations has accelerated growth in the wind turbine operations and maintenance sector. Emphasis on reducing environmental impact in power generation has driven substantial growth in annual installations, particularly in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America regions.

Supportive government policies and attractive incentives aimed at developing zero-emission power systems have also played a crucial role in boosting annual installation capacities over recent years. Nations including China, Germany, India, Japan, and France are actively working to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

European developed countries have introduced market-based initiatives such as competitive auctions and feed-in-premium tariffs to encourage renewable energy adoption. China has supported industry expansion through favorable policies like mandatory renewable energy purchase requirements and its Five Year Plan for Energy Transition. These efforts have helped increase wind energy consumption in China, targeting 20% of the energy mix by 2030, which, in turn, stimulates new turbine installations. Japan and India have promoted renewable investments by adopting feed-in-tariff policies.

Order a free sample PDF of the Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific led the market, holding the largest revenue share of 42.6% in 2022.

Central & South America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The onshore application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 91.2% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2022: USD 15.86 Billion

Projected Market Size by 2030: USD 27.24 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 7.0%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2022

Key Companies & Industry Insights:

Companies are focusing on extending turbine life and reducing maintenance intervals to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, efforts to enhance technical capabilities to deliver services in remote locations are ongoing. These initiatives are expected to positively impact market growth over the forecast period.

Notable companies in the wind turbine operations and maintenance market include:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Suzlon Group

General Electric

ENERCON GmbH

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The wind turbine operations and maintenance market is set for steady growth, supported by increasing global wind capacity installations and a strong emphasis on reducing carbon emissions through renewable energy. Government policies and incentives in key markets such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are fueling demand for efficient turbine maintenance to ensure optimal performance and minimize downtime. Technological advancements and strategic initiatives by leading companies to extend turbine lifespan and improve service delivery, especially in remote locations, will further drive market expansion. As wind energy adoption continues to rise, operations and maintenance services will become even more critical, positioning this sector for sustained growth through 2030.