Aspire Launches Minican Starter Kit: Big Performance in a Small Package

London, UK, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Aspire has officially unveiled the Minican Starter Kit, a compact pod vape system that blends performance, simplicity, and affordability. Designed with everyday convenience in mind, the Minican is a bold step toward sustainable vaping—encouraging users to switch from disposables to a cleaner, reusable option.

Weighing just over 24 grams and no larger than a matchbox, the Minican is ideal for pockets, palms, and discreet usage. Inside its minimalist exterior lies a powerful 350 mAh rechargeable battery, intelligently controlled by Aspire’s ASP chipset. It offers automatic draw-activation, meaning there are no buttons or settings to fuss over—just inhale and go.

The Minican is as safe as it is stylish, equipped with built-in protections against short-circuits, overcharging, overheating, and more. Its compact pod holds 2 mL of e-liquid and includes an integrated 1.2 Ω mesh coil, delivering consistent flavour with every puff. The bottom-fill design makes topping up simple, while magnetic pod connection ensures everything stays securely in place.

For those transitioning away from disposable vapes, the Minican hits the sweet spot between performance and eco-friendliness. It delivers the satisfaction of a full-day vape experience, all while cutting down on waste and long-term costs.

Key Features Include:

Ultra-lightweight, ergonomic design

Automatic draw activation—no buttons needed

Refillable 2 mL pod with built-in mesh coil

Fixed MTL airflow for a smooth draw

USB charging with LED battery indicator

Advanced chipset for smart safety features

What’s in the Box:

1× Aspire Minican Device (350 mAh)

1× Minican Pod (1.2 Ω Mesh Coil)

1× USB Charging Cable

1× User Manual

The Aspire Minican is more than just a vape—it’s a compact lifestyle upgrade for those seeking simplicity, style, and sustainability in one tiny package.

