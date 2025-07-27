Digital Delivery With Proof: Insurance Firm Secures Communications via Registered Email™

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to sending critical insurance documents, Randy Frankel, owner of Frankel & Associates Insurance Services in Los Angeles, has turned to a high-tech solution that mirrors the security and reliability of certified letters. For the past five years, Frankel has used Registered Email™ from RPost to send legally verifiable messages, giving him confirmed proof of delivery, content, and timestamp—critical for binding coverage or modifying policies. “It’s like that email was hand-delivered and signed for,” Frankel says, emphasizing its role in maintaining airtight records in his line of work.

The service tracks when the email lands in the recipient’s inbox and when it’s opened, with nothing required from the recipient to confirm delivery. This extra layer of legal protection has helped Frankel avoid costly misunderstandings, like when an underwriter forgot a request to add a building to a policy—until Frankel produced RPost’s delivery confirmation. At about 40 cents per use, he says the cost is well worth it for critical communications, comparing it to a traditional postage stamp but with much more legal muscle.