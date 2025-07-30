U.S. Music Streaming Market Key Players Influence Genre Trends

The U.S. music streaming market was valued at USD 11.05 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to USD 23.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is largely fueled by the growing adoption of smartphones, widespread availability of high-speed internet, and a clear shift in consumer behavior from owning music to accessing it on-demand. Increasing demand for features like personalized playlists, offline playback, and multi-device synchronization is reshaping how Americans engage with music, moving away from traditional ownership models.

The growing integration of streaming services with smart devices is further accelerating market growth. Voice-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Google Nest, and Apple HomePod have made music access effortless and hands-free, enhancing user convenience. This seamless connectivity between smart devices and streaming platforms has significantly contributed to user acquisition and retention. As smart home adoption continues to rise, streaming music via these ecosystems is anticipated to unlock substantial growth opportunities in the coming years.

Key Market Insights:

By Service: The on-demand streaming segment dominated the market with a 69.12% revenue share in 2024, driven by the rising preference for instant and customizable access to music.

By Platform: Apps held the highest revenue share in 2024 due to their user-friendly interfaces, mobility, and compatibility with both smart devices and social media.

By Content Type: The audio segment led the market in 2024, reflecting music’s enduring appeal as a primarily audio-centric experience.

By End Use: Individual users comprised the largest market share in 2024, as consumers increasingly seek personalized and on-the-go listening options.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.05 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 23.69 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 13.4%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the U.S. music streaming market include Spotify AB and Apple Inc., among others.

Spotify AB is a major music streaming provider offering access to millions of songs and podcast episodes across various devices. Users can either curate their own playlists or enjoy personalized and algorithm-driven content. The platform also enables social exploration, allowing users to follow friends, artists, and celebrities or listen to custom radio stations. Operating under a freemium model, Spotify offers both ad-supported free access and premium subscription options. In the U.S., services are delivered through Spotify USA, Inc., while Spotify AB handles international markets.

Apple Inc., through its Apple Music platform, delivers a comprehensive subscription-based streaming service with a library of over 100 million songs. The service features ad-free playback, offline listening, Spatial Audio for an immersive soundscape, and high-quality lossless audio. Apple Music also offers exclusive content, including live performances, interviews, and curated radio shows. A notable addition is Apple Music Sing, a feature enabling real-time lyric karaoke. Compatible across all Apple products and supported on other platforms, Apple Music remains a widely accessible service for users.

Tidal and YouTube Music are also expanding their presence as notable contenders in the U.S. music streaming space.

Among the rising players, TREBEL stands out for its innovative model that legally allows users to download music for offline listening without a subscription fee. With over 12 million monthly active users and more than 100% year-over-year growth, TREBEL’s ad-supported, multi-monetization strategy targets cost-sensitive consumers, positioning it as a fast-emerging competitor.

Another platform gaining momentum is Audiomack, which has experienced strong growth, particularly in Latin music genres. With ongoing efforts to expand licensing agreements across new regions, Audiomack’s focus on music discovery and regional accessibility makes it a rapidly expanding service in both the U.S. and international markets.

Key Players

Spotify AB

Apple, Inc. (Apple Music)

com, Inc. (Amazon Music)

Deezer SA

Audiomack

TREBEL

Music Choice

iHeartMedia, Inc.

YouTube Music

Conclusion

The U.S. music streaming market is experiencing robust growth, driven by pervasive smartphone adoption, ubiquitous high-speed internet, and a clear shift towards on-demand music consumption. Features like personalized playlists and multi-device synchronization are reshaping user engagement. The increasing integration with smart devices further fuels market expansion, creating effortless access. This dynamic environment is fostering both established leaders and innovative new players, indicating a vibrant future for music consumption in the U.S.