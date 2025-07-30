Power Electronic Testing Market Grows with EV Component Advancements

The global power electronic testing market size was estimated at USD 6,163.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12,886.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2033. This market is witnessing steady expansion, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles across major global economies.

The rise in investments in renewable energy systems is further amplifying the demand for advanced testing solutions. Manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance, all of which are contributing to the development of the power electronic testing market.

As devices grow more complex in design, the power electronics testing market is evolving accordingly. Companies are turning to highly accurate and repeatable testing methods to meet stringent industry demands. Automation plays a key role in reducing testing time while boosting both efficiency and consistency. High-precision tools are being deployed to validate performance under realistic operating conditions, a shift that supports the increasing integration of wide bandgap semiconductors in cutting-edge applications.

Automated and high-accuracy testing is quickly becoming the standard across the industry. For example, in April 2025, German test and measurement company Rohde & Schwarz collaborated with PE-Systems GmbH to enhance power electronics testing capabilities. The collaboration focuses on improving double pulse and automated load jump testing using advanced technologies, including the R&S MXO 5 oscilloscope and the RT-ZISO isolated probing system.

The industry is also transitioning toward next-generation semiconductor materials beyond traditional silicon. These materials, known for their high efficiency and performance, present unique electrical and thermal properties that require specialized testing solutions. Modern testing systems must now accommodate higher voltages, temperatures, and frequencies, necessitating more sophisticated equipment to evaluate material behavior under operational stress.

Order a free sample PDF of the Power Electronic Testing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 39.3% in the global power electronic testing market in 2024.

The U.S. led the North America market in 2024 with the highest revenue share.

By provision type, test instruments and equipment dominated with a 64.5% revenue share in 2024.

By device type, individual power provision types accounted for the largest market share at 45.2% in 2024.

The automotive and mobility solutions segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2033.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6,163.1 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 12,886.9 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 8.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Power Electronic Testing Company Insights

Leading players in the power electronic testing industry include Bureau Veritas, Chroma ATE Inc., Intertek Group plc, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments Corporation, among others. These companies are increasingly engaging in strategic initiatives—such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships—to expand their customer base and global reach.

Keysight Technologies has broadened its testing portfolio by integrating GaN and SiC device capabilities. It provides high-precision power analyzers and oscilloscopes suited for high-speed switching environments and has adopted AI-driven analytics for improved testing efficiency and accuracy.

Rohde & Schwarz has enhanced its testing solutions by boosting oscilloscope bandwidth and resolution to better accommodate wide bandgap devices. It offers real-time analysis tools for power integrity and switching performance and supports EMC compliance with modular systems optimized for high-voltage and high-frequency applications.

Key Power Electronic Testing Companies:

AMETEK Programmable Power Inc.

Bureau Veritas

Chroma ATE Inc.

Intertek Group plc

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz

SGS SA

TEKTRONIX, INC.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The global power electronic testing market is undergoing significant transformation in response to the growing complexity of semiconductor devices, increasing EV adoption, and the shift toward renewable energy. With continuous innovation in wide bandgap semiconductors like SiC and GaN, the need for high-performance, reliable testing solutions is accelerating. The integration of automation, real-world simulation, and strategic collaborations across global companies is positioning the industry for sustained growth, ensuring compliance, reliability, and efficiency in the evolving power electronics landscape.