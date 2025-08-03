Anacostia Rail Holdings appoints Nuelle as CCO

Chicago, IL, USA, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Anacostia Rail Holdings (ARH) is pleased to announce that Todd Nuelle has been named the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer.

Nuelle succeeds Eric Jakubowski, who is retiring after more than a decade of leadership with Anacostia. Jakubowski joined the company in 2012 and played a key role in strengthening its commercial strategy and customer relationships.

“Todd brings a proven track record of driving growth, building teams, and delivering innovative supply chain solutions across rail, intermodal, and logistics,” said Peter Gilbertson, President and CEO. “His industry expertise and leadership make him the right person to take our commercial strategy forward.”

Nuelle joins Anacostia from Canadian National Railway, where he served as Senior Director of Supply Chain Operations, managing the Great Lakes business unit that included rail, dock and vessel operations for 90 million tons of product annually. He also oversaw CN automotive logistics operations and 31 transload facilities across North America. He led multimillion-dollar growth through new terminal development, operational improvements, and customer-focused strategies, while also driving gains in employee engagement, service performance, and brand identity across key sites.

With more than 25 years in the transportation and logistics industry, Nuelle has held a range of senior leadership roles in sales, marketing, and operations at CN, Hub Group, and CSX Intermodal. He holds an MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a BA in Communications from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“I’m excited to join Anacostia and help shape the next phase of growth for a company with such a strong reputation for service, innovation, and local engagement,” said Nuelle . “This is a pivotal time in freight rail and logistics, and I look forward to working with the team to expand our reach and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”