AAEON to Host Live Demos, New Products, and More at Automation Expo 2025

Mumbai, India, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Industrial computing pioneer AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), will host both live demonstrations and product showcases at Automation Expo 2025, Southeast Asia’s premier automation trade exhibition.

Date: August 11 – 14, 2025

Booth: #G3, #G17

Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Hall No. 6

Automation Expo has become a must-attend in the automation world. This year, the show will bring together over 2,000 exhibitors from across the world to showcase AI-driven automation solutions with the theme of bringing sustainability and eco-friendly solutions to the field of industrial automation.

As part of this year’s show, AAEON will present multiple live demonstrations and showcase over 40 products alongside valued partner iTG Software Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd, one of India’s leading organizations in the industrial automation market.

The first of AAEON’s live demonstrations will be an object detection application for warehouse logistics featuring the NanoCOM-MTU, an Intel® Core™ Ultra-powered COM Express Type 10 module. In addition to this, AAEON will illustrate the suitability of its record-breaking de next-RAP8 single-board for drone applications. AAEON will also present a robotic hand powered by its low-power uCOM-ASL SMARC module, which utilizes the ultra-efficient Intel Atom® Processor x7000RE Series, showing the potential that energy-conscious platforms have in automation applications.

Given the exhibition’s emphasis on sustainability, it will come as no surprise that AAEON will be presenting multiple products that incorporate processor architectures characterized by long life-cycles and low power consumption. These will include both x86 and RISC-based offerings, with the former being represented by the new PICO-TWL4 and UP Squared Pro TWL, both powered by the new Intel® Processor N-series platform (formerly Twin Lake). Meanwhile, AAEON’s RISC Computing Division will provide the low-power, rugged SRG-AM62, PICO-IMX8PL, and upcoming uCOM-M700, powered by the TI AM62x Sitara™, NXP i.MX 8M, and MediaTek Genio SoCs, respectively.

For more information on the wide variety of expert sessions, exhibitors, and live demonstrations taking place at Automation Expo 2025, please visit the official website. Alternatively, register for free through the show’s registration portal here.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com