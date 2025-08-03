Why More Australian Businesses Are Outsourcing Digital Marketing in 2025

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — In 2025, more Australian businesses are choosing to outsource digital marketing services as a cost-effective, results-driven alternative to in-house teams. 5Tales Digital Marketing, a Brisbane-based agency serving clients nationwide, is seeing a marked rise in demand for services such as SEO, web design, social media management, and hosting. This shift reflects a growing understanding among business owners that partnering with an expert digital agency delivers measurable ROI without the overheads.

With economic uncertainty prompting businesses to streamline internal resources, outsourcing digital marketing has become a strategic move. 5Tales reports that local trades and professional service providers—from a plumber in Quinns Rocks WA to a boutique law firm in Augustine Heights QLD—are outsourcing SEO and content campaigns to maintain online visibility without stretching internal staff.

“We’re seeing a wave of businesses that once relied on piecemeal efforts or part-time marketers now committing to comprehensive digital growth strategies,” says Jason Schulz, Co-Founder and CEO of 5Tales Digital Marketing. “They want consistent results, whether it’s ranking locally for terms like plumber Quinns Rocks or managing Facebook ads for a national audience.”

5Tales’ growth aligns with national trends. A 2024 IBISWorld report revealed that digital marketing services in Australia grew by 7.6%, with small-to-medium businesses contributing significantly to demand. Meanwhile, client success stories continue to roll in—from eCommerce stores doubling conversions after a redesign, to tradies in Perth targeting blocked drains North Perth through optimised local SEO campaigns.

