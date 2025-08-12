Variable Frequency Drive Market 2030: Conveyors Get Smarter

The global variable frequency drive (VFD) market was valued at USD 28.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 39.67 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing adoption of connected devices across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, along with the rising demand for VFDs due to benefits such as dynamic torque control, energy savings, and adjustable speed, particularly in industries like oil & gas, automotive, and power generation, are key factors propelling the market’s growth.

Moreover, escalating investments in infrastructure development are driving demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, which require solutions to enhance energy efficiency, further supporting market expansion. Rapid industrialization in developing economies is also boosting manufacturing and industrial sectors, thereby increasing the demand for VFD components. The power generation industry is adopting VFDs extensively, as these devices enable smooth starting of large motors and continuous speed adjustments based on process requirements. As a result, rising demand for VFDs in power generation is expected to accelerate market growth. Various industries such as metal & mining, food processing, and oil & gas employ equipment with diverse technologies, using VFDs for induction motors, forced draft fans, boiler feed pumps, service water pumps, and conveyors that provide high power, precise speed control, and significant energy savings.

Government regulations worldwide aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and promoting energy efficiency are encouraging the adoption of energy-saving products. Efforts to meet CO2 emission and energy targets and reduce fossil fuel dependence are resulting in new policies that support market growth. For example, in January 2024, negotiators from the Council and the European Parliament agreed provisionally to implement stricter CO2 emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs).

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for 34.5% of the global VFD market share in 2024, driven by substantial investments in smart grids and smart meters and rising awareness of greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. held a dominant position in the VFD market in 2024, supported by significant investments aimed at upgrading large-scale assets across multiple end-user sectors.

By product type, AC drives led the market with a 68.9% share in 2024, attributable to their broad use across various industries.

The low power (6-40 kW) segment held the largest share in 2024, favored for its short payback period, energy conservation, and superior process control.

Pumps dominated the application segment in 2024, as VFD-equipped pumps reduce power consumption, lower operating costs, and allow speed variation without gearboxes.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 28.38 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 39.67 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.9%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Leading Variable Frequency Drive Companies:

Key players in the VFD market include ABB, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., and Schneider Electric. To maintain competitive advantages and expand customer bases, these companies are undertaking strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

ABB is a multinational corporation offering a broad product portfolio through segments such as robotics & discrete automation, industrial automation, electrification, motion, power grids, and cybersecurity. ABB’s automation division provides solutions for control, measurement, protection, and process optimization, while its robotics and motion segment manufactures motors, generators, mechanical transmission products, and drives. Its power technologies business specializes in power plant automation, transmission, and distribution.

is a multinational corporation offering a broad product portfolio through segments such as robotics & discrete automation, industrial automation, electrification, motion, power grids, and cybersecurity. ABB’s automation division provides solutions for control, measurement, protection, and process optimization, while its robotics and motion segment manufactures motors, generators, mechanical transmission products, and drives. Its power technologies business specializes in power plant automation, transmission, and distribution. Hitachi, Ltd. manufactures drives, automation products, and customizable solutions serving industries like metal & mining, oil & gas, cement, paper & pulp, water, rubber, and plastics. Its product range includes air compressors, UPS, AC drives, inverters, blowers, PLCs, hoists, motors, and control systems, with operations across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

Top Variable Frequency Drive Companies:

ABB

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Schneider Electric

SIEMENS AG

Eaton Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Danfoss A/S

WEG S.A.

Conclusion

The global variable frequency drive market is set for robust growth through 2030, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and adaptable motor control solutions across various industries. The rising penetration of connected devices, growing infrastructure investments, and government policies targeting energy conservation and CO2 emissions reduction are key growth drivers. The Asia Pacific region emerges as the largest market due to rapid industrialization and smart grid investments, while the U.S. maintains a strong presence supported by large-scale asset upgrades. AC drives dominate the product segment, with pumps leading in applications due to their significant energy-saving potential. Leading companies are focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations to capitalize on the growing demand and evolving market dynamics, ensuring a competitive and technology-driven industry landscape.