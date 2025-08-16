Mustafa Jewellery Unveils “Radiance 60” A Timeless Tribute to Singapore’s 60th National Day

Singapore, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Mustafa Jewellery proudly presents Radiance 60, an exclusive silver jewellery collection celebrating Singapore’s remarkable journey over six decades. This exquisite line captures the nation’s vibrant culture, unyielding spirit, and boundless future through meticulously crafted pieces that blend modern elegance with heritage-inspired designs.

A Celebration of Heritage and Progress

Each piece in the Radiance 60 collection tells a story of resilience and unity. Every design honours Singapore’s legacy, from the Astrid Ring, symbolising blossoming growth with its pearl and cubic zirconia petals, to the Singapore Twist Chain, reflecting the nation’s fluidity and enduring strength.

Style Tips for Every Occasion

Discover how to elevate your look with expert styling tips for each piece. Pair the Sleek Hoop Earrings with tailored workwear for daytime sophistication, or let the Waterfall Gem Earrings cascade their brilliance alongside evening gowns. The Stellar Wave Silver Kada effortlessly transitions from contemporary wear to ethnic stacks, embodying versatility.

Explore the Radiance 60 Digital Lookbook by Mustafa Jewellery

Immerse yourself in the full collection and uncover the perfect piece to commemorate Singapore’s 60th National Day. Visit the Radiance 60 digital lookbook by Mustafa Jewellery to explore these timeless treasures and their styling inspirations.

About Mustafa Jewellery:

Mustafa Jewellery Singapore is a premier destination for exquisite jewellery, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, stunning designs, and commitment to excellence. With a rich heritage spanning decades, we take pride in offering discerning customers a curated selection of timeless pieces that celebrate life’s most precious moments. From engagement rings to bespoke creations, each piece is crafted with passion and precision, reflecting our unwavering dedication to creating enduring treasures.

Contact Person:

Name: Selvi Narayanan

Title: HR Manager

Email: selvi@mkmustafa.com.my

Phone: +60 16-511 0664