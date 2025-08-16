InteLogix Expands BPO Service Offerings with the Launch of LogixGuard MSSP Enterprise Security Solutions

Park City, UT, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — InteLogix, a leader in Customer Experience (CX) and Accounts Receivable Management (ARM), today announced the official launch of LogixGuard MSSP, a Managed Security Service Provider offering that sets companies up to effectively protect their digital environment through AI-powered monitoring, expert threat detection, and compliance support.

The launch marks the commercial debut of a cybersecurity framework that delivers powerful, around-the-clock protection for your digital ecosystem without the complexity of building your own security infrastructure. This new offering will help companies prepare for the thousands of cyber threats that slip under the radar daily. By combining security technology with expert oversight, it embeds a culture of cybersecurity across all operations and minimizes risk exposure.

LogixGuard MSSP was built out of InteLogix’s human-delivered, digitally enabled approach to daily operation, which drove a full-scale rebuild of its own security infrastructure to achieve world-class cybersecurity standards. With its access to award-winning cybersecurity knowledge and leadership, the company identified active threats and critical gaps in the security frameworks of its existing clients across multiple industry verticals. As those clients looked to InteLogix for a growing scope of cybersecurity support, InteLogix answered the call with LogixGuard MSSP comprehensive security management solutions.

LogixGuard MSSP was conceptualized by Dan Carbonnell, VP and CISO of InteLogix, Cyber Defense Magazine 2024 Top Global CISO winner, and finalist for CISO of the Year 2025. The LogixGuard MSSP service suite was developed in-house by InteLogix’s internal security team, which has been named as a finalist for the OnCon Icon 2025 Top 100 Information Security Team Award.

“LogixGuard is the result of a deliberate, internal cybersecurity transformation where we have built a modern, world-class security infrastructure and cultural mindset from scratch,” said Carbonnell. “Now, through LogixGuard MSSP, any organization can leverage that same caliber of field-tested protection and strategic expertise to confidently navigate the complex digital-threat landscape without the need to rebuild their own security infrastructure from the ground up.”

LogixGuard MSSP enables businesses to stay ahead of the fast-evolving cyber threat landscape. Key benefits include:

Proven Expertise: Leverage a security program led by an award-winning CISO and a nationally recognized and peer-validated team that reduced internal vulnerabilities by over 80%.

Enhanced Resilience & Readiness: Strengthen defenses against emerging threats while preparing for complex regulatory and compliance audits.

Cost-Efficient Security: Access a world-class security infrastructure and expert team without the significant investment and time required to build one from the ground up.

Security-First Culture: Move beyond tools and protocols to embed a proactive security mindset throughout an organization, guided by InteLogix's proven CaaC (Cybersecurity as a Culture) model.

Diverse Service Pillars: Utilize the array of service pillars to provide peace of mind that business security infrastructures are in good hands. Pillars include Security Governance, Threat Monitoring & Risk Detection, Identity & Human Risk Management, Managed Detection & Response, and Robust Dashboards through our Client Portal.

The result is a modular, tailored Security Management Program that allows companies of all sizes access to the same advanced security infrastructure and expert-led team that safeguards InteLogix’s global operations.

“We made a strategic decision to first build a world-class security environment internally, embedding security into every process and every investment made across our global operations,” said Mario Baddour, President and CEO of InteLogix. “We are thrilled to now extend this proven framework to our dedicated partners and new customers, offering them a truly impactful and reliable security solution that never sleeps.”

To learn more about LogixGuard MSSP, visit https://intelogix.com/services/logixguard-mssp/ or contact us for additional details.

About InteLogix

InteLogix is a long-trusted global leader in business process outsourcing. Established in 1957, the company delivers customer experience (CX) solutions and accounts receivable management (ARM) operations that increase customer loyalty and revenues for the brands they represent. Their human-delivered, digitally enabled approach to customer engagement empowers the irreplaceable human element with innovative tools and automations that minimize customer effort and elevate customer loyalty. With partnership tenures averaging 13 years, InteLogix delivers long-term value to its clients through scalable CX, first-party ARM, and third-party ARM operations. For more information, visit intelogix.com and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

