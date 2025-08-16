Touchstone Unveils Customizable Digital Hall of Fame for K-12 and Colleges

Bedford, NH, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Being a leader in immersive and customized digital recognition systems, Touchstone Digital Solutions announces their fully customizable Interactive Digital Hall of Fame platform targeted specifically for K-12 schools, colleges, and athletic organizations. Their ready to use solution replaces static trophy cases and aging plaques with the kind of dynamic touchscreen display that breathes artistic life into institutional history through Emmy-nominated UI/UX design and cutting-edge software.

Legacy platforms can’t compete with Touchstone when it comes to modern recognition systems. However, Touchstone came along at a crucial time, when schools across the country are looking for new, low-cost ways to honor their graduates and encourage current students to look at their academic and athletic accomplishments. Touchstone is based in the cloud and provides unlimited branding choices with real-time updates, access that is accessible to everyone with no extra maintenance or hidden fees.

From Concept to Campus: A Design-First Approach

Initially, Touchstone processes a collaborative consultation where the story of each institution is mapped, taking into account culture and visual identity. Then a team of Emmy award-nominated designers and software engineers develops a digital environment particularly crafted for and integrated perfectly with the institution’s existing building, colors, and logo. Thus, a live display remains open, growing alongside the institution, recognizing academic milestones, or honoring that legendary coach.

Some interactive display possibilities of different content on the platform include:

Automatic updates with dynamic team rosters and records.

Multimedia rich Hall of-Fame profiles with photos, videos, and career highlights.

Virtual trophy cases in 3D with really neat texture mapping.

Animated digital donor walls honoring contributors via animated timelines.

Interactive yearbooks that allow alumni to relive memories on their touchscreens.

Scalable, Future-Proof Technology

Touchstone is a platform that works on any device and never locks material away from any screen, no matter how big it is, a 10-inch tablet or an 85-inch 4K TV. Automatic software updates add new features, and material suggestions based on AI help institutions keep their archives up to date. A support team that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week gives staff training and continued technical help that is needed for long-term success.

Pricing tiers accommodate institutions of all sizes, from starter packages for single teams to enterprise opportunities for university-wide rollouts. All hardware packages include premium displays, wall-mount installations, and wrap customizations that tie in with school branding.

Schedule a Demo: See Legacy Come to Life

Schools and Universities can set up any kind of demo, either in person or online, at no cost to look at other parts of the tool. Stakeholders will be guided through a live simulation of the platform that will show how the system can turn lobbies and gyms into heritage experience centers.

About Touchstone Digital Solutions