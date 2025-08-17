99 Pancakes Offers Waffles & Pancakes at Just ₹78 on the 78th Anniversary of India’s Independence

Celebrate freedom with delightful pancake and waffle treats across all outlets in Pan India.

Mumbai, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — To honor the spirit of freedom, unity and pride on the 78th Independence Day, India’s leading QSR chain, 99 Pancakes, is delighted to announce a one-day special offer on its mouth-watering pancakes and waffles. These one-day celebrations aim to bring families and friends together for sweet, memorable moments.

The guests can order either a Milky Way Waffle or a Milky Mania Pancakes for just ₹78. The special pricing – ₹78 is a tribute to India’s 78th Independence Day, to encourage people to come together to celebrate with sweet flavors. The Milky Way Waffle delivers the perfect balance of crispy texture and sweetness, while the Milky Mania Pancake offers soft, fluffy layers drizzled with chocolates, both making for the perfect Independence Day indulgence.

“At 99 Pancakes, we believe in spreading happiness through our unique creation, and every celebration deserves its own flavor of tasty bites. This Independence Day we invite everyone to celebrate with a delicious treat at just ₹78. It is a privilege to be part of this important occasion and to bring joy to the faces of our guests,” said Mr. Vikesh Shah, Founder of 99 Pancakes

99 Pancakes has more than 80 outlets in 18 cities across the country, which continues to serve innovative pancakes, waffles, and desserts, bringing people together. The QSR is expanding its offerings aiming to provide exceptional dining experiences while reaching new heights in the Indian desserts segment. The guests can visit the nearest 99 Pancakes outlet and celebrate 78th Independence Day with a treat that’s as sweet as the freedom we cherish.