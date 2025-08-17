Is Your IT System Ready For CMMC + Fedramp?

Nashville, Tennessee, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — As federal cybersecurity regulations evolve, organizations working with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and federal agencies face increased pressure to meet both CMMC and FedRAMP compliance requirements. Ariento, a leading cybersecurity, compliance, and IT services provider, is helping businesses prepare with specialized solutions, including FedRAMP Backup, FedRAMP EDR, and expert guidance to achieve readiness before deadlines hit.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework ensures that contractors safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) when doing business with the DoD. Meanwhile, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) provides a standardized security assessment for cloud products and services used by the federal government. For many contractors, achieving CMMC FedRAMP compliance means aligning both on-premises and cloud systems to meet the highest security standards.

“Far too many businesses underestimate the complexity of meeting CMMC FedRAMP requirements,” says an Ariento spokesperson. “You can’t just check a box. You need a comprehensive approach, from implementing a compliant FedRAMP backup strategy to deploying an advanced FedRAMP EDR solution that detects, responds, and recovers from cyber threats in real time.”

Ariento’s integrated compliance services help organizations:

Conduct a full readiness assessment to identify gaps in CMMC FedRAMP compliance.

Deploy secure, government-approved FedRAMP Backup solutions to protect sensitive data.

Implement FedRAMP EDR tools for continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response.

Provide step-by-step guidance through the CMMC and FedRAMP authorization processes.

In today’s environment, where cyberattacks on government contractors are increasing, a strong compliance posture isn’t optional—it’s a competitive advantage. Organizations that are CMMC FedRAMP ready not only protect critical information but also position themselves to win and retain valuable federal contracts.

Ariento’s team of cybersecurity experts works closely with clients to ensure all systems—whether cloud-hosted, hybrid, or on-premises—are properly secured and compliant. With their managed services, businesses can focus on operations while knowing their compliance is continuously monitored and maintained.

“Both FedRAMP Backup and FedRAMP EDR are not just checkmarks for compliance—they’re essential security layers,” the spokesperson adds. “The sooner companies act, the smoother their CMMC and FedRAMP journey will be.”

Ariento encourages any organization in the defense supply chain or working with federal agencies to assess their systems now. With compliance deadlines approaching, the time to prepare is today—not when a contract is on the line.

About Ariento

Ariento is a premier provider of cybersecurity, compliance, and IT services specializing in helping small and mid-sized businesses meet complex federal security requirements. From CMMC FedRAMP readiness to ongoing compliance monitoring, Ariento delivers the expertise and tools needed to protect sensitive information and achieve regulatory success.