Shreekant Patil Shares Entrepreneurial Insights at GESCOEs Innovation of E-Cell & IIC Career Development Session

Nashik, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — CEng. Shreekant Patil, a renowned Startup India Mentor BIS India national sec. committee member and MSME Help Consultant, delivered an inspiring session at the “Innovation of E-Cell & IIC” event organized by E-CELL INOVCREATA and IIC-GESCOE on August 12th, 2025. The event held at M.S. Gosavi Hall, focused on career guidance and fostering the startup ecosystem in Nashik, offering students and aspiring entrepreneurs’ invaluable insights into building successful businesses.

With over 100 attendees, including students, faculty members, and IIC & E-Cell team leads, the session kicked off at 2:00 PM with an introduction by Dr. Santosh Agnihotri, followed by Shreekant Patil’s address on developing an entrepreneurial mindset. During the session, Shreekant discussed crucial topics such as:

How to stand out in today’s competitive world.

Essential skills for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Career tips and strategies for success in any field.

The Startup India ecosystem, key stakeholders, and funding options.

Guidelines for creating an effective pitch deck for seed funding.

The event concluded with a lively Q&A session where Patil answered queries from the enthusiastic audience. CEng. Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Dr. Shirish Sane, Principal of GESCOE, with a memento and bouquet for his contributions.

Shreekant Patil’s extensive experience in mentoring startups and guiding entrepreneurs through various stages of growth provided the students with practical knowledge they can apply in their future careers. As a nominated resource person by SPPU, Patil continues to influence the startup ecosystem in Nashik and beyond.