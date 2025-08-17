Green Webpage Expands Global Footprint with New Data Centers in Los Angeles and Singapore

Braila, Romania, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Green Webpage, a leading global provider of cloud and web hosting solutions, is proud to announce the addition of two new state-of-the-art data centers in Los Angeles, United States, and Singapore. This strategic expansion significantly enhances the company’s global infrastructure, enabling faster, more reliable service to customers across North America, Asia-Pacific, and beyond.

With this expansion, Green Webpage continues its mission to deliver scalable, secure, and eco-conscious hosting solutions to businesses and developers worldwide. The new facilities are equipped with the latest in energy-efficient technologies, meeting rigorous environmental standards and aligning with Green Webpage’s commitment to sustainable growth.

“These new data centers are a major milestone in our mission to bring high-performance hosting to every corner of the world,” said Codreanu George, CEO of Green Webpage. “By expanding into Los Angeles and Singapore, we can reduce latency, increase redundancy, and provide better service to our customers regardless of where they operate.”

Key Benefits of the New Data Centers:

Improved Global Coverage: Reduced latency and faster load times for users in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Enhanced Reliability: Built-in redundancy and failover capabilities to maximize uptime.

Sustainable Infrastructure: Designed with green energy sources and cutting-edge cooling systems to reduce carbon footprint.

Advanced Security: Tier III+ facilities with 24/7 monitoring, biometric access controls, and DDoS protection.

Green Webpage now operates data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, supporting a rapidly growing client base ranging from startups to enterprise-level organizations.

To learn more about Green Webpage’s services or to find the nearest data center, visit www.greenwebpage.com.