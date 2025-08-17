9QC INC. Launches Trade and Resource Platform to Bridge Africa, the Caribbean, and Global Markets

MONTREAL/ QUEBEC, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — 9QC INC., a Canadian innovation-driven company, today announced the expansion of its Trade and Resource Platform, designed to unlock access to markets, finance, and training for African and Caribbean small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

With headquarters in Montreal, 9QC INC. is positioning itself as a global connector for three critical trade corridors: Africa to World (A2W), World to Africa (W2A), and World to World (W2W). The platform integrates training (EdTech), digital trade infrastructure (TradeTech), and payments (FinTech) to create end-to-end support for SMEs and exporters.

“Africa doesn’t need aid—it needs access. Our mission is to provide that access: to markets, to finance, and to opportunities. 9QC INC. is building the bridge that allows African producers and Caribbean entrepreneurs to connect seamlessly with global buyers, critical industries, and financial institutions,” said Derek Obasi, Founder & CEO of 9QC INC.

The 9QC Trade Platform offers three pillars:

Access to Markets – Linking African and Caribbean producers to Afro-Caribbean stores in North America and Europe, big-box retailers like Costco and Walmart, and critical supply industries (agriculture, minerals, food security).

– Linking African and Caribbean producers to Afro-Caribbean stores in North America and Europe, big-box retailers like Costco and Walmart, and critical supply industries (agriculture, minerals, food security). Access to Finance – Providing trade finance, insurance, cross-border payments through Melon Pay, and innovative models such as “Buy Now, Pay Later” for grocery and retail partners.

– Providing trade finance, insurance, cross-border payments through Melon Pay, and innovative models such as “Buy Now, Pay Later” for grocery and retail partners. Access to Knowledge – Through the Africa Trade Platform, exporters and SMEs can receive training, certification, and ongoing capacity building to meet international standards.

The company has already engaged with Export Development Canada (EDC) and is in discussions with BDC as a strategic advisor, underlining its growing traction with Canadian institutions.

9QC INC. will also showcase opportunities for African and Caribbean entrepreneurs at upcoming global trade and investment events, reinforcing its vision of transforming trade corridors into engines of inclusive growth.

About 9QC INC.

Founded in 2021 in Montreal, Canada, 9QC INC. is a trade, finance, and technology company committed to bridging Africa, the Caribbean, and the world. Through its three verticals—Nyquist Africa Trade Platform (EdTech), OneShopCentrale (TradeTech), and Melon Pay (FinTech)—9QC INC. enables SMEs to scale globally, access finance, and compete in international markets.

Media Contact:



Derek Obasi

Founder & CEO

9QC INC.

Email: obasi.d@9qcinc.com

Montreal, QC, Canada