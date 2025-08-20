First Aid Market 2030: Innovations in Workplace First Aid Supplies

Global First Aid Market Overview

The global first aid market was valued at USD 4.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030. The rising number of accidents in homes, workplaces, and on roads, combined with increased awareness of first aid practices, is significantly contributing to market growth.

The demand for first aid kits is driven by various factors, including the increased incidence of falls, rising road traffic accidents, and growing emphasis on health and safety worldwide. According to the World Health Organization’s Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023, approximately 1.19 million people die annually in road traffic incidents—a major factor fueling the need for effective first aid supplies and services.

In the United Kingdom, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents reports around 14,000 deaths and 700,000 hospitalizations due to major injuries each year. These statistics reflect the urgent need for accessible, reliable first aid solutions across both public and private sectors.

Training & Awareness

The rising recognition of first aid’s role in emergency preparedness is also boosting demand for certification and training programs. People are increasingly motivated to acquire basic first aid skills to respond effectively in critical situations. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated interest in online training programs, such as CPR, AED, and basic first aid, with organizations like the American Red Cross reporting significant surges in digital course enrollments.

Order a free sample PDF of the First Aid Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Technological Innovation

Technological advancements are making first aid more effective and accessible. Notable innovations include:

DrySee’s patented bandage (launched in September 2022), which changes color when moisture is present, signaling when it’s time for replacement.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) developed a Smart Bandage that delivers electrical stimulation to wounds, promoting healing and reducing infection risk.

These developments are shaping a more user-friendly and high-performance first aid landscape.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global first aid market in 2024, accounting for 47.0% of total revenue. This is attributed to: A well-established healthcare infrastructure High incidence of sports injuries and road accidents Presence of major players like 3M and Johnson & Johnson Favorable regulatory frameworks and insurance systems

The U.S. led the North American market, benefiting from a combination of increased surgical procedures, hospital visits, and stringent workplace safety policies.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rising urbanization, improving healthcare access, and growing awareness about first aid in countries like India, China, and Southeast Asian nations.

By type, the workplace segment held the largest share of 26.9% in 2024. This is primarily due to occupational safety regulations, a growing focus on employee well-being, and corporate responsibility mandates.

By end-use, hospitals and clinics accounted for the highest revenue share of 24.1% in 2024, influenced by: A rise in road accidents High incidence of snakebites (with over 5.4 million cases globally, according to WHO 2023) Increased fall-related injuries



Market Size & Forecast Summary

2024 Market Size : USD 4.77 Billion

: USD 4.77 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 6.18 Billion

: USD 6.18 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 4.4%

: 4.4% North America : Largest market in 2024

: Largest market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key First Aid Companies & Strategic Initiatives

Leading players in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, partnering with distributors, and investing in innovation to strengthen their market positions. Strategic moves include mergers, acquisitions, and technological development to meet evolving customer needs.

Key Market Players Include:

3M

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Coloplast Corp.

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Convatec Group PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global first aid market is on a steady growth trajectory, supported by rising accident rates, growing public awareness, and continuous technological innovation. From smart bandages to online first aid training, advancements are making emergency care more accessible and efficient. While North America currently leads the market, Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as a key growth region due to evolving healthcare infrastructure and increasing health consciousness.

As governments, organizations, and individuals prioritize emergency preparedness and safety, the demand for comprehensive first aid solutions—including kits, training, and smart products—is expected to continue rising, shaping a more responsive and resilient global health environment.