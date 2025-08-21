VRLA Battery Market 2030: The Shift Towards Electric Vehicles

Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Battery Market Overview

The global VRLA battery market was valued at USD 20.42 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.63 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for reliable backup power across critical infrastructure sectors such as data centers and telecommunication networks, where continuous uptime is essential. VRLA batteries are preferred in these applications due to their maintenance-free design, sealed construction, and resistance to over-pressurization, making them suitable for high-reliability environments.

Additionally, the shift toward renewable energy adoption has fueled the demand for energy storage systems that ensure smooth integration of solar and wind power into the grid—further boosting VRLA battery deployment. In the automotive industry, VRLA batteries continue to play a key role in SLI (Starting, Lighting, and Ignition) systems, especially in hybrid and electric vehicles.

Supportive government initiatives for clean energy technologies, coupled with tightening regulations around emissions and environmental standards, are also stimulating innovation and expansion in the VRLA battery space.

Order a free sample PDF of the VRLA Battery Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global VRLA battery market in 2023, accounting for over 50.28% of global revenue.

The region’s dominance is supported by: Rapid industrialization and urbanization Expansion of data center and telecom infrastructure Significant investment in solar energy and off-grid power systems

The region’s dominance is supported by: China plays a pivotal role in APAC growth due to rising consumer interest in energy-efficient storage, increased disposable incomes, and substantial investment in green energy systems.

By Technology: The Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) segment held the largest share at 64.84% in 2023. AGM batteries offer maintenance-free operation, durability, and high reliability, making them ideal for mission-critical backup applications like data centers, banking, and telecom.

By Application: The stationary segment dominated in 2023, accounting for 45.19% of total revenue. Demand is driven by widespread usage in data centers, telecommunications hubs, and emergency backup systems, where uninterrupted power is non-negotiable.



Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 20.42 Billion

: USD 20.42 Billion 2030 Market Size (Projected) : USD 25.63 Billion

: USD 25.63 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 3.4%

: 3.4% Top Region (2023): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape & Leading Players

The VRLA battery market is highly competitive, with manufacturers investing in R&D, innovation, and strategic partnerships to capture share in growing application segments.

Key strategies include:

Enhancing product performance and lifespan

Expanding into emerging economies

Addressing the growing demand for clean energy storage

Leading Companies in the VRLA Battery Market:

GS Yuasa International

Leoch International Technology

EXIDE INDUSTRIES

EnerSys

MUTLU

HOPPECKE Battery GmbH

Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources

Clarios & C&D Technologies

Okaya Power

Microtex Energy

MUSTPOWER

Z-Power Impe

These companies collectively hold the largest market share and are instrumental in shaping future trends across stationary, industrial, automotive, and renewable storage applications.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The VRLA battery market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by:

Increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply in data-intensive industries

Ongoing renewable energy integration

Strong growth in automotive and telecom infrastructure

Government backing of clean energy initiatives

While competition is high, Asia Pacific remains the key driver of growth, with China at the forefront of adoption. Meanwhile, technology evolution, especially in AGM design and renewable integration, continues to shape the industry’s future.