Discover a Burst of Blueberry-Raspberry Bliss: Introducing Flavaah Blue Razzberry (10 ml) from Vapeaah

Get ready for a fruity explosion! Vapeaah is proud to unveil Flavaah Blue Razzberry (10 ml) — a bold blend of ripe blueberries and sweet raspberries crafted to delight your senses. Smooth, flavorful, and budget-friendly at just £2.99 (or 2 for £7.00), this Freebase e-liquid comes in 6 mg and 12 mg strengths to suit every preference.

Posted on 2025-08-25 by in Retail // 0 Comments

flavaah blue razzberry

London, England, UK, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Step into a world of vibrant, fruity indulgence with Flavaah — Blue Razzberry (10 ml), the newest gem in Vapeaah’s elite line-up of e-liquids. Priced affordably at £2.99, this flavor-packed blend delivers a sensational blueberry-raspberry experience and is available in Freebase format at both 6 mg and 12 mg nicotine strengths. Plus—it’s part of a tempting bundle deal: 2 for £7.00!

Flavor Profile & Product Highlights

  • A Perfect Fusion of Flavours: Imagine ripe blueberries melting into sweet raspberries—a vivid, mouthwatering symphony that dances across your taste buds.

  • Versatile Nicotine Options: Choose between 6 mg or 12 mg strengths for a personalized vaping experience.

  • Great Value: At just £2.99 for a 10 ml bottle, it’s a delightful bargain—especially when you take advantage of the 2-for-£7.00 special offer.

  • Freebase E-Liquid Format: Ideal for vapers seeking direct, smooth throat hits and rich flavor.

Why It Stands Out

“Blue Raspberry and Blue Razz Lemonade are absolute winners — full-on flavour but super smooth on the inhale.” While this comment refers to a closely related option in the Flavaah line, it rings especially true for the Blue Razzberry blend, capturing the essence of its smooth, flavorful journey.

Who It’s For

This flavor delivers broad appeal:

  • Flavor Enthusiasts: Vapers who crave bold, juicy fruit blends.

  • Budget Buyers: Top-notch taste without breaking the bank.

  • Nicotine Flexibility Seekers: Those who enjoy having options for throat hit and nicotine strength.

Availability & Offers

Flavaah Blue Razzberry is available now at Vapeaah. It’s part of an irresistible deal that lets you stock up smartly—2 for £7.00, or buy individually at £2.99 for a 10 ml bottle. Available in Freebase format, in both 6 mg and 12 mg strengths.

About Vapeaah

Vapeaah is your go-to UK destination for affordable and high-quality vaping products. Their Flavaah collection (including Blue Razzberry) showcases refreshingly diverse flavours at excellent prices, with regular value bundles to keep your vaping experience both exciting and budget-friendly.

Contact Information

For more information, images, or sample requests, please contact:

Vapeaah Press Office
marketing@vapeaah.co.uk
0121 782 6400
Visit: Vapeaah.co.uk

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution