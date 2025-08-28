Green Data Center Market 2030: The Role of Large Enterprises in Growth

The global green data center market was valued at USD 70.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 200.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2025 to 2030. The market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising energy costs, stringent environmental regulations, and an increasing emphasis on corporate sustainability goals. These factors are driving organizations to transition toward energy-efficient data center infrastructures.

The growing adoption of cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics requires scalable, eco-friendly data centers. Technological advancements in cooling systems, renewable energy integration, and modular design are improving data center efficiency and sustainability. Government regulations promoting sustainable IT practices are also playing a critical role. Initiatives such as the EU’s Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact and the U.S. Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy programs are compelling organizations to adopt green technologies, not only to meet compliance standards but also to enhance their corporate social responsibility (CSR) image and attract environmentally conscious stakeholders.

Increased awareness of environmental responsibility among businesses and consumers is contributing to market expansion. Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are investing significantly in carbon-neutral and energy-efficient data centers to meet their net-zero commitments, setting industry standards. This momentum is encouraging mid-sized and smaller enterprises to follow suit. Additionally, the rise of edge computing and 5G networks is creating demand for decentralized and energy-efficient infrastructure, further boosting the market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for 37.0% of total revenue. This dominance is driven by major hyperscale and cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Meta, who are investing heavily in large-scale, renewable-powered data centers across the U.S. and Canada.

By component, the solution segment led with a revenue share of 63.3% in 2024, supported by growing demand for efficient cooling technologies like liquid cooling and free cooling. These technologies significantly reduce energy usage compared to traditional air-based systems and are critical in high-density data center environments.

By enterprise size, large enterprises held the majority share at 72.0% in 2024. These organizations handle vast amounts of data generated from digital transformation efforts, AI, CRM, and edge computing, which necessitate high-performance, energy-intensive infrastructure—driving the need for greener solutions.

By end use, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector dominated with a 23.7% revenue share in 2024. The expansion of digital banking, fintech, blockchain, and AI-based fraud detection systems has driven demand for low-latency, high-efficiency data centers to support secure and sustainable operations.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 70.45 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 200.46 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 19.0%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the green data center market include Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. These companies are actively pursuing strategies such as product innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborative agreements to strengthen their market positions and offer sustainable data center solutions worldwide.

Key Players

ABB

Asetek Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust

Equinix, Inc.

Fujitsu

General Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Vertiv Group Corp.

Conclusion

The green data center market is undergoing robust growth as businesses prioritize sustainability, cost-efficiency, and regulatory compliance. With energy consumption and environmental impact becoming central concerns, organizations across industries are transitioning to greener IT infrastructure. Supportive government policies, innovation in energy-efficient technologies, and commitments from leading tech firms to achieve carbon neutrality are accelerating this shift. As the demand for data continues to surge with cloud computing, edge technologies, and 5G rollout, the global green data center market is expected to play a vital role in enabling a more sustainable digital future.