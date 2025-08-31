Lucintel Forecasts the Global Optical Isolator Market to Reach $1.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-31 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global optical isolator market looks promising with opportunities in the research and development, defense, manufacturing, consumer electronics, and medical markets. The global optical isolator market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 from $0.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are significantly growing electronics industry and rising product demand for various electronic machines, such as printers, air conditioners, die machines, and stamping across the globe.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in optical isolator market to 2030 by type (single stage optical isolators and double stage optical isolators), category (polarization dependent optical isolator and polarization independent optical isolator), power level (high power, medium power, and low power), end use industry (research and development, defense, manufacturing, consumer electronics, medical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that polarization independent optical isolator will remain higher growing segment over the forecast period because of its ability to handle various polarization states of light and its flexibility that makes them suitable for wide range of applications including those requiring multi-wavelength transmission.

Within this market, research and development will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to significant growth in the demand of electronic and communication devices and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the region.

AC Photonics, AFW Technologies, DK Photonics Technology, Edmund Optics, Flyin Optronics, Innolume, Sensata Technologies, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Thorlabs, Toptica Photonics are the major suppliers in the optical isolator market.

