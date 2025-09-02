Night Vision Device Market Expands with Rising Defense Modernization Needs

The global night vision device market size was valued at USD 7.02 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030. The growing adoption of night vision devices among nature enthusiasts and wildlife researchers is expected to significantly contribute to market growth.

The affordability and technical feasibility of equipping soldiers with color-capable night vision devices further support this upward trend. These devices, particularly goggles, are extensively used in the military for surveillance, navigation, rescue missions, and combat operations.

Law enforcement agencies also rely on night vision goggles for training and to ensure defense personnel are mission-ready. A high-quality set of night vision devices can provide visibility up to 150–200 yards on a moonless, cloudy night, which is anticipated to boost demand during the forecast period. Moreover, technological innovations, such as integrating rangefinders and viewfinders with goggles, are enhancing product efficiency and accuracy, further driving industry growth.

Lightweight devices offering superior optical performance are becoming increasingly popular. Leading defense companies like BAE Systems, L3Harris Corporation, and DRS are developing Enhanced Night Vision Goggles (ENVGs) and Family of Weapon Sights-Individual (FWS-I) under contracts with the U.S. Army. ENVGs not only enable soldiers to navigate effectively under all lighting conditions but also enhance rapid target detection, which improves accuracy and operational efficiency.

However, the market faces challenges such as strict government regulations on usage, high manufacturing costs, and intense competition. Limited production and controlled availability to military personnel restrict broader access. Additionally, commercial distribution raises security concerns, posing further obstacles to market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional dominance: North America held the largest revenue share of 39.9% in 2022.

By end use: The government, military & defense segment accounted for 65.2% of revenue in 2022.

By type: The goggles segment held the largest revenue share at 29.6% in 2022.

By technology: The thermal imaging segment led with a 41.7% market share in 2022.

By application: Security and surveillance accounted for the largest share at 26.9% in 2022.

Order a free sample PDF of the Night Vision Device Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 7.02 Billion

2030 Projected Size: USD 16.32 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 11.5%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players are pursuing product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and global expansion to strengthen their market position. For instance, in November 2022, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. delivered its 10,000th Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular to the U.S. Army, alongside securing an additional production order.

Major Companies in the Market:

ATN Corp.

Collins Aerospace

Vista Outdoor Operations LLC

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems

Bharat Electronics

Thales

RTX

Bushnell

Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide

Adorama Camera, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The night vision device market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by its expanding applications in defense, law enforcement, and civilian activities such as wildlife research and surveillance. While stringent regulations and high production costs pose challenges, rapid advancements in technology, increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance devices, and strategic initiatives by key players are expected to sustain market expansion. With North America leading today and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the industry is set for significant global opportunities through 2030.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com