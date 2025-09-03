Lucintel Forecasts the Global MRD Testing Market to Reach $3.4 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global MRD testing market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and specialty clinic, diagnostic laboratory, and academic & research institutes markets. The global MRD testing market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2031 from $1.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing occurrence of blood-related cancers, growing global elderly population, and progress in technology for minimal residual disease (MRD) testing.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in MRD testing market to 2031 by technology (flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and others), application (hematological malignancies, leukemia, lymphoma, solid tumors, and others), end use industry (hospitals and specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospitals and specialty clinics will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Labcorp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Guardant Health, Sysmex Corporation, Neogenomics Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Archerdx, Asuragen, Arup Laboratories are the major suppliers in the MRD testing market.

