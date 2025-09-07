CHETU TEES UP AS PLATINUM SPONSOR FOR 2025 CIO SOUTH FLORIDA GOLF FUNDRAISER

Sunrise, FL, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solution provider, today announced it will be the Platinum Sponsor of the 2025 CIO Golf Outing. Hosted by the CIO Council of South Florida (CIOC), the event will take place on Friday, Sept. 26, at Fort Lauderdale’s Jacaranda Golf Club.

The annual event unites senior technology professionals and tech companies for networking, friendly competition, and giving back, with proceeds benefiting the CIO Council Scholarship Fund. The fund offers financial support to students in South Florida working toward degrees in IT and related fields.

Supporting the Next Gen of Tech Leaders

By serving as the lead sponsor, Chetu is strengthening the reach of the scholarship program.

“We are excited to be part of the CIO Golf Outing, which brings the South Florida tech community together to support the next generation of tech leaders,” said Jeff Parcheta, Director of Sales at Chetu. “Chetu is all about educating young tech students.”

Parcheta said Chetu understands the need for nurturing technology talent.

“Many software solution providers like Chetu are always searching for highly trained developers,” he added. “In India, where we have three campuses in the Noida region, Chetu offers a Skills and Training Center where recent technical graduates receive three months of free advanced tech courses. Many of the graduates move on to successful careers with Chetu.”

The CIO Council of South Florida Agrees

“The CIO Golf Outing is more than just a great day on the course,” said a CIOC spokesperson. “It’s about helping the next gen of IT talent in our region, and we’re proud to have Chetu as a partner at this level.”

The CIOC is hosting the golf event at the Jacaranda Golf Club, renowned for its stunning golf courses, offering participants with a first-class experience and an opportunity to give back.

Education Through Technology

Over the years, the CIOC scholarship fund has given out 100-plus scholarships to local students, helping to remove barriers to higher education in technology-related fields. With Chetu as the Platinum Sponsor, the 2025 outing aims to raise a record amount of funds to strengthen the South Florida tech pipeline.

To learn more about Chetu or to request a consultation, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 12 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.