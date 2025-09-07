MERCURE OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE HEART OF THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES CAPITAL WITH MERCURE ABU DHABI DOWNTOWN

ABU DHABI, UAE, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Mercure Hotels & Resorts, dedicated to celebrating local experiences since 1973, is delighted to reveal the opening of Mercure Hotel Abu Dhabi Downtown; its newest address in the United Arab Emirates.

Located on Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Otaiba street, in the heart of the capital, the newly opened property brings the brand’s signature blend of local character and contemporary comfort to one of Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic neighbourhoods.

Just 40 minutes away from Zayed International Airport, the hotel features 156 beautifully designed rooms, suites and apartments, including accessible and connecting rooms to suit all travel needs. Interiors draw inspiration from Emirati culture and the natural beauty of the UAE, with soft desert tones, textured finishes, and locally influenced artwork creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that feels distinctly rooted in place.





Guests can enjoy a diverse range of experiences, from relaxing in the hotel’s boutique spa and fitness centre, to hosting meetings and events across four meeting spaces and an elegant ballroom. Culinary discovery is at the heart of the hotel, with three distinctive venues.

Mokaia, the hotel’s café and lounge is perfect for relaxing, socialising, or working remotely, with fresh coffee and tasty pastries.

Livi, the hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant, features an open kitchen and a private dining room, celebrating Mediterranean cuisine with fresh and flavourful dishes in a laid-back setting.

On the 18th floor, Le Cellier, invites guests to enjoy curated wines while taking in the views of the city skyline. The culinary menu is a delicious counterpart to the wine selection, enhanced by a dimply lit space that feels exclusive and relaxed.

Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, is a destination that blends rich tradition with modern sophistication, and Mercure Abu Dhabi Downtown places guests just moments from the action. From Qasr Al Hosn and the Al Hosn Festival to flagship events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix and NBA Abu Dhabi Games, the city’s top cultural and entertainment highlights are easy to reach by foot or bus.

“We are proud to mark another important milestone for Mercure’s regional footprint with the opening of Mercure Abu Dhabi,” said Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor. “Mercure hotels are a gateway to the destination, inspiring guests to explore, connect and discover. This opening reflects our commitment to growing locally rooted, globally trusted brands in strategic capital cities. Mercure’s welcoming hospitality and deep connection to place continue to resonate strongly with today’s travellers across the region and Abu Dhabi is an exciting new chapter in that journey.”

“We are delighted to bring the Mercure experience to the heart of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. Our hotel is a celebration of Emirati design, flavours, and culture woven into every touchpoint from the lobby to the rooftop. Whether guests join us for business, a weekend escape or a longer stay, our team is dedicated to delivering heartfelt service and meaningful local experiences that truly reflect the spirit of Abu Dhabi.”, said Mourad Brahmi, Cluster General Manager at Mercure Hotel Abu Dhabi Downtown and Novotel & Adagio Abu Dhabi Al Bustan.

To celebrate the opening, members of ALL Accor – the brand’s award-winning loyalty programme, can earn 4x bonus reward points until 30 September 2025. Members can also enjoy exclusive benefits such as discounts, complimentary room upgrades, and late check-out.

Since 1973, Mercure has been dedicated to unveiling the treasures surrounding each address, creating an immersive experience for guests. With a presence across 70 countries, Mercure’s 1,000+ hotels take pride in delivering high-quality standards infused with a deep sense of the locality.

