Breaking Boundaries: The Structural Adhesive Market Revolution

The global structural adhesive market was valued at USD 20.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 31.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by rising demand from the construction sector, supported by increasing construction activities worldwide.

Rapid industrialization and the expansion of the construction and automotive industries in emerging economies such as India and China are anticipated to bolster the need for structural adhesives in the coming years. Additionally, ongoing R&D efforts and a growing preference for innovative adhesive solutions—with higher bond strength, faster curing times, and reduced toxic emissions—are contributing to the rising global adoption of water-based adhesives.

Manufacturers offer more than 250,000 adhesive products across various applications. The global shift toward low-carbon and lightweight vehicles is boosting demand for structural adhesives in transportation. Furthermore, as the building and construction sector places greater emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and environmentally friendly materials, the need for high-performance structural adhesives continues to rise.

Structural adhesives significantly influence the overall weight of vehicles by reducing the need for mechanical fasteners, ultimately enhancing fuel efficiency and lowering carbon emissions. Their ability to bond dissimilar materials—such as metals, plastics, and wood—makes them an increasingly preferred alternative to welding and mechanical fastening in both automotive and aerospace sectors. In automotive manufacturing, where cost, durability, and processing efficiency are critical, the growing adoption of lightweight composites is expected to fuel further demand for structural adhesives.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: The Asia Pacific region led the market in 2022 with a 34.9% revenue share. Growth is supported by the expanding construction sector in China, India, and Japan. As China moves toward a greener, low-carbon economy, opportunities for sustainable construction—including green buildings—are increasing, which is expected to propel demand for structural adhesives.

By Product: The epoxy segment accounted for 23.7% of revenue in 2022, the largest share in the market. Epoxy adhesives are widely used due to their strong bonding capabilities, durability, and versatility across substrates. Their vibration-resistant properties and superior performance make them essential in aerospace, industrial, and automotive applications.

By Technology: The water-based technology segment dominated with 46.6% revenue share in 2022. These adhesives are valued for their heat resistance, low VOC content, compatibility with recyclable substrates, and ease of application. Water-based systems consist of water, polymers, and additives and transition from liquid to solid as water evaporates.

By Application: The construction segment represented 29.3% of total revenue in 2022. Rapid urbanization and industrial development have increased the use of structural adhesives for bonding materials such as concrete, metal, ceramic tiles, timber, and structural glass. Frequently used adhesives in construction include acrylic, resin-based, anaerobic, and hot-melt adhesives.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 20.19 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 31.87 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 5.9%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2022

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global structural adhesives market is highly competitive, with major multinational players such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, and H.B. Fuller Company leading through extensive R&D investments and continual product innovation. The rising demand for structural adhesives has also encouraged new entrants and emerging companies to establish a foothold in the market, further intensifying industry competition.

Key Players

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Dow

3M

HB Fuller Company

Franklin International, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Lord Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Scott Bader Co.

Conclusion

The structural adhesive market is poised for solid growth through 2030, fueled by expanding construction activities, rapid industrialization, and increasing adoption in automotive and aerospace applications. The industry’s shift toward lightweight, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly materials is further driving demand for advanced adhesive technologies, particularly water-based and epoxy formulations. With Asia Pacific leading the market and global manufacturers intensifying R&D efforts, the sector is set to reach USD 31.87 billion by 2030, supported by strong demand across construction, transportation, and industrial applications.