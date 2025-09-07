Shreekant Patil Leads Seminar on Export Opportunities for Nashik Exporters

Nashik, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Renowned chartered engineer, export consultant, and BIS India technical committee member, CEng. Shreekant Patil, conducted a seminar on exploring export opportunities and procedural guidance for exporters. The event, hosted by the Maratha Businessmen Forum (MBF) at the Board Room of KBT College of Engineering, Nashik, saw participation of over 30 exporters eager to expand their international market reach.

Starting at 8:30 AM, the seminar focused on critical aspects of export business including how to obtain import-export licenses, navigating export councils, available government incentives, and participation in international exhibitions as delegates. Special attention was given to governmental schemes designed to assist first-time and existing exporters in scaling their businesses effectively.

“Young and seasoned exporters alike need clear guidance on procedures and opportunities to compete globally. My objective was to share actionable knowledge that strengthens their export capabilities,” said Shreekant Patil during the session.

Mr. Bankar, President of Maratha Businessmen Forum, felicitated Shreekant Patil on his valuable contribution to the local business community and acknowledged the significance of such knowledge-sharing initiatives.

The event reinforced MBF’s commitment to facilitate exporter growth and connect them with national and international platforms for sustained business expansion.

Shreekant Patil is a seasoned entrepreneur and founder of MSMEHelp and PARENTNashik, an ISO certified exporter company established over two decades ago. With more than 30 years of industry experience, he serves as a DGFT-registered Chartered Engineer and Valuer, and is an active technical committee member at BIS India (Government of India). Additionally, he is a Consultant and Advisory member of QPAC at Quality Control of India, supporting MSMEs in achieving ZED and LEAN certifications. Mr. Patil empowers exporters by guiding them on various government incentive programs and subsidy schemes aimed at boosting export potential.