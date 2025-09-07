99 Pancakes Introduces Middle Eastern-Inspired Kunafa Range, Blending Traditional Flavors with Modern Dessert Innovation

Mumbai, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — 99 Pancakes, India’s premier quick-service restaurant chain renowned for innovative dessert creations, has launched an exciting new menu expansion featuring Kunafa Pancakes and Kunafa Waffles. These distinctive offerings draw inspiration from beloved Middle Eastern delicacies, representing the brand’s commitment to cultural fusion and culinary innovation.

The new product line demonstrates 99 Pancakes’ dedication to pushing dessert boundaries while honoring traditional flavors from diverse culinary traditions.

Crafting Authentic Middle Eastern Flavors in Familiar Formats

The newly introduced Kunafa Pancakes feature fluffy mini pancakes elevated with rich milk-chocolate drizzle and aromatic pistachio spread. Each serving is delicately topped with golden kunafa flakes, creating a harmonious blend of soft textures and nutty indulgence that captures the essence of traditional Middle Eastern sweets.

Complementing the pancake offering, the Kunafa Waffle presents a crisp classic waffle foundation enhanced with the same luxurious milk-chocolate and pistachio combination. The dish is artfully garnished with golden kunafa strands, delivering a sophisticated contrast between crispy exterior and rich, creamy toppings.

Both creations maintain the authentic kunafa experience while adapting it to contemporary dining preferences and on-the-go consumption habits.

Innovation Rooted in Cultural Appreciation

“Our mission centers on pushing dessert boundaries by merging distinctive tastes, textures, and cultural influences,” said Vikesh Shah, Founder of 99 Pancakes. “Kunafa represents centuries of Middle Eastern culinary tradition, and by thoughtfully integrating these elements into our pancakes and waffles, we’re delivering sweet surprises that will delight our guests and establish new favorites.”

The development process focused on maintaining the authentic flavor profile of traditional kunafa while ensuring compatibility with 99 Pancakes’ signature preparation methods and presentation standards.

Bridging Tradition and Modern Lifestyle

The Kunafa range strategically combines the comforting warmth of traditional Middle Eastern desserts with 99 Pancakes’ contemporary sweetness approach. This fusion creates products that seamlessly integrate into modern, fast-paced lifestyles while delivering unique, memorable, and highly shareable dessert experiences.

The offerings cater to growing consumer demand for authentic international flavors presented in accessible, familiar formats that encourage both individual enjoyment and social sharing.

Nationwide Availability and Expansion

With over 80 outlets spanning more than 17 cities across India, 99 Pancakes continues expanding its presence while consistently delivering irresistible dessert experiences to a rapidly growing customer base. The company’s strategic growth approach emphasizes quality maintenance across all locations while introducing innovative menu options.

The complete Kunafa range is immediately available at all 99 Pancakes outlets nationwide for both dine-in and take-away services. Customers can also access these new offerings through popular food delivery platforms including Zomato and Swiggy, as well as through direct orders via the company’s official website at 99pancakes.in.

Commitment to Culinary Innovation

This launch reinforces 99 Pancakes’ position as a leader in dessert innovation within India’s competitive QSR landscape. The brand’s approach to cultural fusion demonstrates respect for traditional culinary heritage while meeting contemporary consumer expectations for convenience, quality, and unique experiences.

The Kunafa collection represents the latest evolution in 99Pancakes’ ongoing commitment to expanding dessert possibilities while maintaining the exceptional quality standards that have established the brand’s reputation across India’s diverse markets.